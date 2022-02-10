WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The production facility will be more than 100,000 square feet in size, with 30,000 square feet of canopy space and additional room for growth. Innovative energy solutions utilizing Combined Heat and Power (CHP) are being implemented to maximize efficiency, plant quality, and yield, setting the stage for what is expected to be one of the most sustainable, innovative indoor agriculture facilities in the U.S. Groundbreaking on the new facility is expected in April.
KMB was selected to lead the project due to the company's vast experience with energy-efficient power generation, renewable energy, and energy microgrids that target high-density users, such as cannabis operations and data centers.
Since partnering with NgenX Energy in December, KMB has quickly moved into a position as a leading developer of clean technology projects for cannabis manufacturers. NgenX President and CEO Charles J. Miller arrived at KMB with a specialized team of resources dedicated to the indoor agriculture space.
"At KMB, we're hiring people who are dedicated to the cannabis space. It's through their expertise that we're able to push the envelope in what's possible for commercial growing manufacturers and other large scale projects," Miller says.
The legal cannabis industry is projected to see explosive growth in 2022, thanks to more favorable regulations and increased investment from outside firms. With its extensive knowledge of the cannabis space, KMB Design Group is leading the way in innovation and helping growers use energy-efficient practices to lower costs and increase plant yield.
