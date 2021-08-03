LAKEWOOD, N.J., August 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With its many advancements, the user-friendly SamplicitySA creates greater operational efficiencies and provides a simplified and more intuitive user experience, keeping users more informed and compliant than ever before.
One of the most unique features of SamplicitySA is a robust yet, easy-to-use Compliance Scorecard, which collects and reports on a full-range of information in key, compliance-driven areas. Highly configurable, SamplicitySA generates data sets collected on regional, district, and specific sales representative levels. With this enhanced analytical power, users can easily review the timeliness of shipment acknowledgements, signature audit responses, reconciliation items, theft/losses in the field, delayed inventory submissions and much more. The Compliance Scorecard has several different charts available and is a great way to show and track metric trends over time.
"In developing our new SamplicitySA system, Knipper included input from both our clients and internal stakeholders," states Knipper's Chief Commerical Growth Officer, Eric Johnson. "One of our key goals was to create the quickest path to get users to the data they need, which is precisely what we've been able to achieve." Featuring simplified navigation, the SamplicitySA Dashboard provides faster, more complete visibility and transparency across the entire Sample Accountability program, while delivering deeper analysis and evaluation of the overall samples program.
SamplicitySA Sample Management is an integral component of Samplicity, Knipper's fully-integrated sample management platform. As a one-of-a-kind suite of products, services and support, Samplicity satisfies a full-range of sampling program requirements, serving the needs of pharmaceutical manufacturers, practitioners and patients.
The platform helps clients achieve their goals more economically and with fewer resources. Sales personnel can spend their time selling rather than managing their sample orders, or the sample requests of their customers. Marketing Directors benefit from Samplicity's intuitive Dashboard to expand sample programs effectively and cost efficiently. Finally, emerging companies can take advantage of Samplicity's multiple functions to avoid managing multiple suppliers and subsequently reduce costs.
Eric Johnson concludes, "Users will discover that the SamplicitySA graphical presentation of data and its modern user interface (UI) deliver a highly intuitive look and feel that enhances experience and dramatically simplifies navigation."
Knipper is currently scheduling demonstrations of the new SamplicitySA Sample Accountability program. Interested parties are asked to contact Eric Johnson via email at eric.johnson@knipper.com or by calling 732-987-7151.
About Samplicity
Named for its simple approach to sample management, Samplicity revolutionizes sample management for prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products with an exclusive suite of technology, services, and support. It is the only completely self-contained, sample management platform available. Samplicity's fully-integrated platform brings to the market a rapid deployment model, coupled with flexible configuration technology to address a full spectrum of sample management needs and requirements.
About J. Knipper and Company, Inc.
For 35 years, J. Knipper and Company, Inc. has been purpose-built on a strong foundation of healthcare service, support, and excellence. It is a leader in the arena of sampling distribution, prescriber validation, sample accountability, web ordering solutions and third-party logistics. The company has locations throughout New Jersey, Indiana, Kenntucky, and Florida. For more information on J. Knipper and Company please visit, http://www.knipper.com.
J. Knipper and Company, Inc.