MOORESTOWN, N.J., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Knowles Teacher Initiative today announced President and CEO Dr. Nicole Gillespie is being recognized for her extraordinary leadership and dedication. She is among the 2020 Outstanding Women of Burlington County awardees. Also, she was recognized as one of the Best 50 Women in Business.
As the President and Chief Executive Officer of Knowles, Gillespie leads the foundation in its efforts to strengthen the teaching profession and improve the state of science and mathematics education in the U.S. Gillespie joined Knowles as one of the foundation's first employees in 2004 and took on the lead role in 2013. She was instrumental in developing and evolving the Foundation's signature Teaching Fellowship Program, an intensive and cohesive, five-year program that supports early-career, high school mathematics and science teachers in their efforts to develop teaching expertise and lead from the classroom. Through the Senior Fellows Program, former Teaching Fellows are supported to be leaders in educational improvement from the classroom.
"We are proud of all of Nicole's accomplishments," said Lawrence Tint, Chairman, Board of Trustees, Knowles Teacher Initiative. "Under Nicole's leadership, Knowles strives to create an educational system that is led by teachers who are equipped to solve difficult problems and respond to local challenges in order to serve all of our nation's students."
Gillespie was selected by the Burlington County Women's Advisory Council and the Burlington County Board of Chosen Freeholders as an Outstanding Woman of Burlington County in the field of corporate leadership. Along with her work at the Knowles Teacher Initiative, she also serves on the Moorestown Town Council. Gillespie was first elected in 2018 and has served as deputy mayor. This year, she was appointed mayor by the other members of the township's governing body. Additionally, Gillespie is an active member of the Rotary Club of Moorestown and the Moorestown Business Association. She volunteers as a sexual assault advocate for Contact of Burlington County, where she was named volunteer of the year in 2019.
Following an open nomination process, a panel of independent judges selected the NJBIZ 2020 Best 50 Women in Business winners using a points system to rate submissions in five categories: career accomplishments, leadership, vision, community service and mentoring. Award recipients are described as, "influential in their companies, industries, and communities, and are shaping the cultural and economic future of New Jersey," according to NJBIZ.
About the Knowles Teacher Initiative
The Knowles Teacher Initiative, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit formerly known as the Knowles Science Teaching Foundation (KSTF), was established by Janet H. and C. Harry Knowles in 1999 to increase the number of high-quality high school science and mathematics teachers in the U.S. Through the Teaching Fellows Program, Senior Fellows Program, and the Knowles Academy, the Knowles Teacher Initiative seeks to support a national network of mathematics and science teachers who are collaborative, innovative leaders improving education for all students in the United States. For more information, visit www.knowlesteachers.org.
