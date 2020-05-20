MOORESTOWN, N.J., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Knowles Teacher Initiative today announced the availability of the application for the 2021 Knowles Teaching Fellowship. Through the Knowles Teaching Fellowship, a five-year program, Knowles supports early-career, high school mathematics and science teachers in their efforts to develop teaching expertise and lead from the classroom. The deadline to apply for a 2021 Knowles Teaching Fellowship is 11:59 p.m. PST on January 18, 2021.
New teachers with strong breadth and depth of content knowledge in physics, chemistry, biology, or mathematics, and a commitment to developing the characteristics of a good teacher, are invited to apply for a Knowles Teaching Fellowship. Knowles Teaching Fellows have access to a wide range of benefits valued at approximately $150,000, including stipends; grants for professional development, classroom materials and National Board Certification; mentoring from veteran teachers and teacher educators; support for teacher-led initiatives; and membership in a nationwide community of more than 450 science and math educators.
"Many beginning teachers struggle with professional isolation and insufficient time to work with and learn from colleagues. The Knowles Teaching Fellowship provides an invaluable resource—a community of like-minded professionals with whom new teachers can collaborate to improve their teaching practice, and student learning," stated Nicole Gillespie, President and CEO, Knowles Teacher Initiative.
"The Knowles Fellowship has been the most impactful experience of my teaching career. From project-based learning to student-centered classroom discussions, the professional development provided by Knowles directly and the outside professional development Knowles funded has allowed me to make major shifts in my pedagogy," stated Shannon Morey, Knowles Teaching Fellow, 2015 Cohort. "The most valuable piece of the Knowles Fellowship has been the community—I know I can always find a critical friend to help me work through an idea or push me further."
Each year, Knowles selects roughly 35 new high school math and science teachers who display the potential to develop the content knowledge needed for teaching, exemplary teaching practices, and the qualities of a teacher leader as members of its cohort of Teaching Fellows.
Knowles staff recently selected 34 new teachers to join their 2020 Cohort of Teaching Fellows. This year's cohort includes a marketing strategist, a technology consultant, a seasonal park ranger, a materials engineer, a published author, a doctoral graduate in ecology and evolution, a United States Air Force veteran and three with international teaching experience. In the coming months, a biography for each member of the new cohort will be added to www.knowlesteachers.org/our-people.
The Knowles Teacher Initiative is a nonprofit organization that supports a national network of mathematics and science teachers who are collaborative, innovative leaders improving education for all students in the United States. We strive to create an educational system that is led by teachers who are equipped to solve difficult problems and respond to local challenges in order to serve all of our nation's students.
