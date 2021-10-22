RIVERSIDE, N.J., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The historic Taubel's Mill property is making a comeback as Kokes Properties is set to unveil the townhome phase of its newest luxury rental community, The Mill at Riverside.
The townhomes' 2-bed, 2.5 bath layouts offer open living spaces, private garages, and tasteful finishes, including decorative tiling, chic cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and keyless entry systems. These energy-efficient units have been tailored to meet the needs of residents seeking a high-quality, contemporary living experience.
Drawing its inspiration from century-old archives, Kokes Properties designed its flagship property with subtle architectural characteristics reminiscent of the William F. Taubel Hosiery Mill – a former staple of the regional economy during the boom years of American industrialization. One of the largest garment factories in the North East, "Taubel's Mill" doubled as Riverside's main employer for years. Following its demolition in 2006, the parcel sat vacant through several stalled development attempts until Kokes Properties acquired it in 2019. Crafting a thoughtful redevelopment plan that honors Taubel's past was central to Kokes' vision as the firm aims to make a meaningful contribution to Riverside's future.
The first two townhome buildings (22 units) are expected to be ready for occupancy by year-end. Delivery of the 64-unit apartment building currently under construction at the middle of the property is anticipated by next July. Kokes also aims to break ground in early 2022 on the community's 3,000 square-foot clubhouse that will feature a fitness center and amenity space for resident use. The final phases will add 104 more apartments, bringing The Mill's total unit count to 190 upon completion.
With remote and hybrid work becoming increasingly common, The Mill offers prospective tenants the perfect blend of functional living space, downtown walkability, and convenient proximity to Philadelphia. The property at 136 South Fairview Street is just a 30-minute drive to Center City and a seven-minute walk to Riverside's Light Rail Station.
"Whether it's a quick stroll downtown for dinner or short commute into the city, The Mill at Riverside is ideally located for anyone seeking a healthy work-life balance at an affordable price point," said Michael J. Kokes, President of Kokes Properties. "We're thrilled to be opening in a few short months and cannot wait to welcome the first group of residents."
To learn more about leasing one of the first available luxury townhomes at The Mill at Riverside, visit http://www.themillatriverside.com or call the leasing office at 856-998-6838.
