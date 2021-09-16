PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kepner-Tregoe has released the KT Problem Solving Learning Path, a self-guided training program that uses an engaging mix of content, media, and expert advice for learning and applying KT Situation Appraisal and Problem Analysis. These critical thinking methodologies are used to set priorities and solve problems. The KT Problem Solving Learning Path expands clients' ability to reach globally dispersed teams with a highly scalable learning solution. The program has been recognized by the Brandon Hall Group with an award for Best Advance in Competencies and Skill Development as part of the overall KT capabilities development program created for Microsoft.
Before the pandemic accelerated the move to online training, KT was working with clients to reduce time-to-proficiency and accelerate return-on-training investment with new e-learning and virtual instructor-led programs. The pandemic reinforced the need to 'learn anywhere, anytime' and refocused training onto adding new skills while also working remotely and maintaining productivity.
Enter KT Problem Solving Learning Path. Featuring short interval, self-paced learning cycles accented by regular applications of the concepts, this innovative approach has learners linking what they learn to work-related issues from the beginning. This cumulative learning is capped by a live virtual coaching session where learners get feedback on their individual work, share techniques with other learners, and prepare for ongoing use.
"Our clients are looking for more blended, modular, and scalable learning approaches" said Christoph Goldenstern, VP of Innovation and Service Excellence at Kepner-Tregoe. "The KT Problem Solving Learning Path addresses this through a unique combination of state-of-the-art, application-centric eLearning and high-impact, personal coaching support."
While learning the Kepner-Tregoe critical thinking process for assessing complex situations and setting priorities (Situation Appraisal) and finding root cause (Problem Analysis), learners encounter a variety of tools and media that speed up their learning. They experience real-life scenarios of the concepts " in-action" and gain confidence using them.
KT experts engage learners by introducing best-practices and ways to avoid common pitfalls. These same experts walk them through the outcomes of each exercise and provide insights around efficiency and rapid use, when time is short.
Because learners work in small cohorts (up to 16 learners) they receive regular communications from their coach, ranging from topics for them to discuss with each other to additional tips for using the ideas more effectively. The coach also prompts their work on individual applications so that they come to the coaching session fully prepared to contribute.
This action-oriented design maximizes completion and sets the stage for ongoing use. Learners have opportunities to download job-aids and templates throughout the program and access detailed reference documents that can deepen their understanding or refresh on specifics in the future.
Kepner-Tregoe offers consulting and training based on ground-breaking research on how people think, solve problems and make decisions. Founded in 1958 and now with offices worldwide, Kepner-Tregoe helps global industry leaders including their service and support organizations, to pursue excellence by improving quality, increasing efficiency, and reducing costs. For additional information, visit kepner-tregoe.com or Kepner-Tregoe social media platforms on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
Media Contact
David Kossoff, dkossoff@kepner-tregoe.com, +1 (609) 252-2535, dkossoff@kepner-tregoe.com
SOURCE Kepner-Tregoe