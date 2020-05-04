RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents across the country have been faced with the reality of school closures and an interruption in their children's learning. As we head into the summer months, parents aren't just worried about the "summer slide," as the disruption in the school year may have already created what experts are calling a "COVID Slide." Considering that many students haven't been in a typical classroom setting with a full load of classwork since March, parents are now left wondering if their children will be ready for the new school year in the fall.
According to the Northwest Evaluation Association (NWEA), previous seasonal learning loss research shows that during a typical summer break, regression tends to be steeper for math than for reading, and the decline itself is typically more severe in older grades. A report released by the NWEA suggests that because of the break from the classroom caused by COVID-19, there's a risk for some students returning to school in the fall with only 70 percent of the reading knowledge they acquired from the previous school year, and just half of what they learned in math.
To combat math and reading loss, Kumon—the world's largest after-school math and reading program—is offering Free Registration at participating centers from May 1-July 15. Kumon goes beyond typical tutoring, by actively developing critical thinking skills as children progress independently through a carefully crafted math and reading curriculum. Kumon's time-tested self-learning program uses engaging worksheets to present new concepts and materials.
What does the Kumon Math Program Cover?
From counting to calculus and beyond, the Kumon Math Program enables students to progress all the way up through high school level math. Our individualized worksheet lesson plan allows students to develop valuable math skills, such as mental calculation and how to solve problems quickly and accurately. The Kumon Math Program keeps kids advancing and never limits their learning. Many Kumon Students who start a bit behind not only catch up, but even advance to studying material ahead of their grade level.
What does the Kumon Reading Program Cover?
The Kumon Reading Program is designed to build the critical reading skills that help children develop a lifelong love of reading—and a solid foundation for academic success. From fairy tales to Shakespeare, the Kumon Reading Program will take your child from learning letter sounds to reading high school-level literary texts. The goal of the program is to help all children cultivate a high level of reading ability, regardless of age or school grade.
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kumon Instructors have been working hard by way of remote instruction sessions, scheduling personalized worksheet pickup, and more, to make the experience at home as seamless as possible. Enroll between May 1 and July 15 and save up to $50 with free registration.
About Kumon Math & Reading Centers:
Kumon is an after-school math and reading enrichment program that unlocks the potential of children, so they can achieve more on their own. As a comprehensive program, Kumon serves children in preschool through high school. The learning method uses an individualized approach that helps children develop a solid command of math and reading skills. Through daily practice and mastery of materials, students increase confidence, improve concentration, and develop better study skills. Kumon has over four million students enrolled at more than 25,000 learning centers in more than 50 countries and regions.