NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- La Casa de Don Pedro, a non-profit organization that serves the Greater Newark region through social services and community development work, has appointed former Ocean County YMCA President and CEO, Peter T. Rosario, as its first President and Chief Executive Officer. As New Jersey's largest Latinx nonprofit, La Casa serves upwards of 50,000 people per year with its 280 employees.
La Casa was formed in 1972 following a period of social unrest in the late-1960's in Newark. With its comprehensive offering of programs and services, La Casa aims to reverse the trajectory of social, racial, political and economic dislocations and marginalization of children and families. Its mission is to foster self-sufficiency, empowerment and neighborhood revitalization through advocacy, education and support.
"We welcome Peter Rosario to La Casa de Don Pedro. Rosario will be a great asset as the organization's new leader, having worked for some of the region's leading non-profit organizations for nearly three decades," said Arcelio Aponte, president of La Casa's Board of Directors. "His success in the field, passion for La Casa's mission and focus on what matters in people's lives made him the unanimous choice for the role. On behalf of the board, I'd like to thank La Casa's staff for their efforts in managing the leadership transition. We welcome Rosario as our new President & CEO."
"I am humbled and excited to join the amazing team at La Casa de Don Pedro as its President and CEO," said Rosario. "I want to thank the Board of Directors for placing its trust in me to lead the organization into its next chapter of service to the communities that we serve. I am also grateful for the warm welcome that the staff, donors, community partners and others have provided me."
Rosario will succeed former Executive Director Raymond Ocasio who led La Casa for 23 years, during which the organization's annual operating budget grew from $3 million to $26 million. Statewide, Ocasio is recognized for his leadership and advocacy, as evidenced by La Casa's community development, affordable housing, and early childhood education programs.
"I am pleased to be handing the reins to such a capable, visionary leader in Peter Rosario," said Ocasio. "With his decades of service to communities across the state, he is an ideal person to lead La Casa as we celebrate our 50th anniversary next year and beyond."
"Here at the Victoria Foundation, we support the work that Raymond Ocasio and his team has done at La Casa more than two decades – providing early childhood education, youth development, adult education, homeownership opportunities, housing counseling, energy conservation and so much more, to improve the quality of life for Newark, N.J., residents," said Craig Drinkard, co-executive officer at the Victoria Foundation, one of the oldest private foundations in the U.S. "On behalf of our organization, I want to thank Ocasio for his years of service and welcome Rosario as La Casa's new President & CEO."
"We have a long-standing history with La Casa and support its mission to help empower all the communities it serves," said Shané Harris, vice president, inclusive solutions, Prudential Financial and president of The Prudential Foundation. "We will collaborate with Peter Rosario as he brings his vision and experience to La Casa and helps move Newark residents closer to social and financial mobility."
Growing up in the South Bronx, N.Y., Rosario's interest and passion for community activism and service began at a young age through his church and as a Boy Scout. Rosario attended Fordham University where he earned a bachelor's degree in communications while also volunteering for the 'Scout Reach' program.
Throughout his nonprofit career, Rosario distinguished himself in multiple operational, fundraising, and executive leadership roles. As president and CEO of the Ocean County YMCA in Toms River, N.J., Rosario led a turnaround effort, attracting over 10,000 members and ultimately serving as the county's leading provider of childcare, aquatics and wellness programs.
"We established the first-ever Summer Meals Program, where we served 700 to 900 meals a day in a community where many residents didn't even recognize they had a food insecurity problem," said Rosario.
Prior to the Ocean County YMCA, Peter served as senior vice president and chief operating officer for the YMCA of Newark and Vicinity. Having always admired La Casa due to its various programs and community work, Rosario resides in Passaic, N.J., where he served two terms on the Passaic City Board of Education and served as president, vice president, and chairman of five committees during his tenure. Rosario's life experiences and personal passions align with La Casa's mission.
"Racial and social justice is our number one priority across the board," said Rosario. "As the go-to organization for the Latinx community serving Black and Brown residents, we must take diversity and inclusion to the next level. We're trying to create an ecosystem of care for our community – focusing on wealth building, not just social services."
About La Casa de Don Pedro:
La Casa de Don Pedro, formed in 1972, as a community-based, grassroots organization committed to empowering the Puerto Rican and Latino communities. The organization was named in honor of Puerto Rican nationalist, Don Pedro Albizu Campos, who advocated the twin virtues of self-sufficiency and empowerment, and was founded by Newarkers of Puerto Rican descent. La Casa de Don Pedro provides comprehensive and integrated services in the following areas: early childhood development, youth educational, cultural and recreational programs, youth and family counseling, HIV/AIDS prevention and services, workforce development, affordable housing development and counseling, community engagement and development, lead remediation and abatement, and home energy conservation assistance. http://www.lacasanwk.org/
Media Contact
Vashti Harris, Violet PR, 7324300803, vashti@violetpr.com
SOURCE La Casa de Don Pedro