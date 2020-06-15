TRENTON, N.J., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT
DISTRICT OF NEW JERSEY
IN RE DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LTD. SECURITIES
Case No. 3:17-cv-06436-PGS-DEA
SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION, PROPOSED SETTLEMENT, AND MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS' FEES AND EXPENSES
To: If you purchased or otherwise acquired the publicly traded American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") of Dr. Reddy's during the period from November 27, 2014 through September 15, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), and were damaged thereby, you may be entitled to a payment from a class action settlement.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, that Court-appointed Lead Plaintiff the Public Employees' Retirement System of Mississippi, on behalf of itself and all members of the proposed Settlement Class, and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. ("Dr. Reddy's"), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Inc.; Abhijit Mukherjee; G.V. Prasad; Saumen Chakraborty; and Satish Reddy, (collectively, the "Defendants"), have reached a proposed settlement of the claims in the above-captioned class action (the "Action") in the amount of $9,000,000.00 (the "Settlement").
A hearing will be held before the Honorable Douglas E. Arpert of the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, at the Clarkson S. Fisher Building & U.S. Courthouse, 402 East State Street, Trenton, New Jersey, 08608, in Courtroom 6W at 10:00 a.m. on September 29, 2020 (the "Settlement Hearing") to, among other things, determine whether the Court should: (i) approve the proposed Settlement as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) dismiss the Action with prejudice as provided in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement, dated May 15, 2020; (iii) approve the proposed Plan of Allocation for distribution of the settlement funds available for distribution to Class Members (the "Net Settlement Fund"); and (iv) approve Lead Counsel's Fee and Expense Application. The Court may change the date of the Settlement Hearing, or hold it telephonically, without providing another notice. You do NOT need to attend the Settlement Hearing to receive a distribution from the Net Settlement Fund.
IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE SETTLEMENT CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT AND YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO A MONETARY PAYMENT. If you have not yet received a Notice of Pendency of Class Action, Proposed Settlement, and Motion for Attorneys' Fees and Expenses (the "Notice") and a Proof of Claim and Release form ("Claim Form"), you may obtain copies of these documents by visiting the website for the Settlement, www.DrReddysSecuritiesSettlement.com, or by contacting the Claims Administrator at:
In re Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. Sec. Litig.
c/o Claims Administrator
PO Box 3747
Portland, OR 97208-3747
info@DrReddysSecuritiesSettlement.com
(855) 917-3520
Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice/Claim Form or for information about the status of a claim, may also be made to Lead Counsel at:
Michael H. Rogers, Esq.
LABATON SUCHAROW LLP
140 Broadway
New York, NY 10005
www.labaton.com
settlementquestions@labaton.com
(888) 219-6877
If you are a Class Member, to be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked or submitted online no later than September 22, 2020. If you are a Class Member and do not timely submit a valid Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, but you will nevertheless be bound by all judgments or orders entered by the Court relating to the Settlement, whether favorable or unfavorable.
If you are a Class Member and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice such that it is received on or before September 8, 2020. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court relating to the Settlement, whether favorable or unfavorable, and you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund.
Any objections to the proposed Settlement, Lead Counsel's Fee and Expense Application, and/or the proposed Plan of Allocation must be filed with the Court and mailed to counsel for the Parties in accordance with the instructions in the Notice, such that they are filed and received on or before September 8, 2020.
PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, DEFENDANTS, OR
DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE.
DATED: June 15, 2020
BY ORDER OF THE COURT
