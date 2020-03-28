Landmark Phase 3 VOYAGER PAD Study of XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Plus Aspirin Shows Significant Benefit in Patients with Symptomatic Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) after Lower-Extremity Revascularization

XARELTO® has the potential to be the first anticoagulant in 20 years(i) to show a benefit in these high-risk patients Two major Phase 3 trials have evaluated XARELTO® vascular dose plus aspirin in treating patients with atherosclerotic disease