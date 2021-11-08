MIDDLETOWN, N.J., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Properties' new luxury townhome community in Middletown – Heritage at Middletown - has less than 25 homes remaining. Four of these are Designer Homes, in which their team of designers have pre-selected the most popular home finishes, thus simplifying the home buying experience.
"Our designers choose the options and materials that we know our homebuyers will love," said Paul Csik, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing at APR, Inc. "Not only are the designer homes generating a great deal of interest, but the beautiful community surroundings are as well."
"Luxury and convenience meet at Heritage at Middletown, from gorgeous home designs to excellent commuting options with the bus and train stations close by and a 10-minute drive to the ferry, "said Kelly Flanagan, Sales Manager at APR, Inc. "Those are two of the many reasons why our buyers chose Heritage at Middletown."
Other reasons include proximity to the beach, shopping, performing arts and more. And of course, the functional home designs. If a future home buyer doesn't want a Designer Home, they can choose from three floorplans, having three to four bedrooms, two and a half to three and a half baths and up to 2,621 sq. ft. of living space. Plans also include the option for a bonus room, which a buyer can turn into an extra bedroom, a family room, a game room and more. The home designs start from the upper $500s.
Even better, the community clubhouse is anticipated to open in December and will feature a fitness center, lounge area and business center. One tot lot is now available with another coming soon.
"There are just so many great reasons to purchase at Heritage at Middletown," said Csik. "We invite you to visit us and learn your reason why!"
Heritage at Middletown won New Jersey Builders' Association "Community of the Year" for attached product communities!
Those interested can visit http://www.HeritageatMiddletown.com to learn more. You can also contact Kelly Flanagan at 732-533-5150 or kflanagan@americanproperties.net.
About American Properties Realty, Inc.
American Properties Realty, Inc., A Licensed Real Estate Broker, continues its proud 45-year tradition of introducing award-winning communities that provide excellent quality, convenient locations and affordable pricing for New Jersey homebuyers. The Principals of American Properties Realty, Inc. have been involved in the creation of over 10,000 residences ranging from luxurious estate homes to award-winning master planned communities of apartments, condominiums, townhomes and single-family homes.
