PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LatentView Analytics, a trusted analytics partner to the world's most recognized brands, today announced it has achieved Premier Services Partner status with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. LatentView joins a small cohort of Service Partners that are ready to provide Snowflake customers with trusted and validated expert services around implementation, migration, data architecture and data pipeline design, BI integration, ETL/ELT integration, performance, running POCs, performance optimization, and training.
As a Premier member of the Snowflake Services Partner Network, LatentView will help Snowflake customers respond to the massive digital shift that is transforming every industry and create a modern data architecture blueprint based upon a consistent, cloud-based data-processing platform with near-unlimited scalability. In addition to data management, LatentView can help enterprises realize the benefits of moving to the cloud, including operationalizing analytics at the edge. LatentView is uniquely positioned as an analytics service provider with strong modern data technology expertise.
Organizations today are embracing the cloud for data due to its advantages including cost savings, security, flexibility, and speed. LatentView Analytics continues to invest strategically in its cloud partnerships (Microsoft Azure Gold Partner, Google, AWS) and this partnership with Snowflake is part of the company's cloud-first strategy.
"Today's digital-first enterprises require comprehensive data management solutions that deliver speed, rigorous data validation, and incremental value," said Shalabh, Chief Growth Officer at LatentView Analytics. "Snowflake has emerged as an industry-leading platform for unlocking data opportunities across every critical workload. We see significant opportunities to further strengthen our partnership as we empower enterprises to build a future-proof data platform roadmap and get the most value from their Snowflake solution."
"Our partnership with LatentView Analytics creates a compelling solution for organizations mobilizing their data on Snowflake with near-unlimited scale and performance," said Katie Ecklund, Director of SI Alliances, Snowflake. "As category leaders in enterprise data engineering and strategy, LatentView brings a strong value proposition for quickly and efficiently transforming data assets into insights across industries. This expertise combined with Snowflake's Data Cloud is geared toward generating new revenue streams for our clients that will help drive business forward in a highly competitive digital economy."
LatentView Analytics has a proven track record helping enterprises modernize their data platforms from strategy to migration and modernization, to monetization and optimization. Customers that leverage the partnership can benefit from increased speed and agility, better decision making and increased efficiency with their data. LatentView has deep expertise in Snowflake with 50+ SnowPro certified resources, a dedicated Snowflake practice, proven experience across verticals and clouds, and a library of ready-to-use architecture templates.
About LatentView Analytics
LatentView Analytics is a global digital analytics firm that inspires and transforms businesses to excel in the digital world by harnessing the power of data and analytics. The company is a trusted partner to enterprises worldwide, including more than two dozen Fortune 500 companies in the retail, CPG, financial, technology, and healthcare sectors. LatentView Analytics has more than 600 employees in offices in Princeton, N.J., San Jose, Calif., London, Singapore, and Chennai, India. For more information, please visit https://www.latentview.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.
