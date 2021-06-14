PRINCETON, N.J., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LatentView Analytic s, a trusted analytics partner to the world's most recognized brands, announced today that Parijat Banerjee joined the firm as Global Business Head for the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector.
Banerjee brings to LatentView 20+ years of leadership experience in analytics and digital sciences, transformative service delivery, corporate strategy, business development and consulting across Banking & Financial services, Consumer Goods & Retail, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Hi-Tech and Energy.
"LatentView's growth plans are underpinned by an evolution of core services that address the most pressing needs of today's IT and business leaders," said Rajan Sethuraman, CEO, LatentView Analytics. "Parijat brings with him a powerful combination of business acumen, technology expertise, and deep knowledge of cross-functional industries that help address the problem statements in today's financial services ecosystem. His client-focused mindset paired with a proven track record of implementing digital business strategies will benefit our company and customers."
Prior to joining LatentView, Banerjee held key leadership positions at Genpact; most recently serving as Vice President, Growth Leader of Sales & Commercial Practice, Vice President, COE and Operations Leader for Supply Chain Analytics and Service delivery Leader for Banking and Financial services, throughout his 15 years with the company. Prior to Genpact, Banerjee held financial analyst and software engineering roles at GE and Tata Consultancy Services.
"Digital transformation has become a buzzword of sorts, but I have seen firsthand how data and analytics have evolved and powered tangible business outcomes for some of the largest global Fortune 500 companies over the past 15 years," said Banerjee. "From the first conversations I had with the leadership at LatentView, I knew our visions for the next phase of enterprise digital acceleration from both a business and technology perspective were well aligned. I look forward to transforming, scaling and partnering with our customers to help solution their problems, in this rapidly evolving financial services industry."
For more information about how your businesses can excel in the digital world by harnessing the power of data and analytics, visit http://www.latentview.com.
About LatentView Analytics
LatentView Analytics is a global digital analytics firm that inspires and transforms businesses to excel in the digital world by harnessing the power of data and analytics. The company is a trusted partner to enterprises worldwide, including more than two dozen Fortune 500 companies in the retail, CPG, financial, technology and healthcare sectors. LatentView Analytics has more than 700+ employees in offices in Princeton, N.J., San Jose, Calif., London, Singapore and Chennai, India. For more information, please visit https://www.latentview.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Peter Moran, Indicate Media, 347-880-2895, peter@indicatemedia.com
SOURCE LatentView Analytics