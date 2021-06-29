LUMBERTON, N.J., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Online luxury bedding retailer Latest Bedding has built a reputation for providing latest luxury comforter sets, sheets, pillows, and bedroom accessories at affordable prices. In an effort to continue offering clients a wide array of high-end bedding, the company recently expanded its collection to include products by premium brand Bebejan.
"At Latest Bedding, we believe everyone deserves access to beautiful, designer bedding that's also soft to the touch," said Latest Bedding marketing director Junaid Hassan. "That's why we're thrilled to expand our current offerings to include luxury bedding sets by Bebejan.
Beautifully crafted using 100 percent cotton sateen, Bebejan products are both fashion forward and luxurious. Customers can choose from an array of five-piece comforter sets, including the Bebejan Bloom Printed 5-Piece Comforter Set and the Bebejan Echo Printed 5-Piece Comforter Set. Each collection comes complete with a comforter, two coordinating shams, and two decorative pillows. The designer offers an array of on-trend colors and contemporary prints to suit every aesthetic. All Bebejan comforter sets are fully reversible.
"Latest Bedding prides itself on keeping up with the latest trends," said Hassan. "Our goal is to help families find stylish, lasting bedding for every room of the home."
Bebejan bedding is available now on the Latest Bedding website. The comforter sets are available in full/queen and king/Cal king sizes.
