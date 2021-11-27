LUMBERTON, N.J., Nov. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A leading supplier of premium bedding, Latest Bedding has built a reputation for providing a broad selection of luxury sheet and comforter sets at affordable prices. As part of its continued commitment to helping customers outfit their homes with high-quality bedding, the company is pleased to announce the launch of additional designer products by Pure Parima (Egyptian Cotton Sheets) and Bebejan.
"At Latest Bedding, we're passionate about giving families access to beautiful bedding at prices that won't break the bank," said Ali Hassan, Director of Marketing at Latest Bedding. "Whether you're looking for the silkiest sheets or the most indulgent luxury comforters, we have something in our collection that's sure to please."
In advance of the holiday season, Latest Bedding is expanding its online offerings to include new colors in the Pure Parima Triple Luxe Sateen Sheet line. Part of the esteemed Hotel Collection, this opulent set features 700 thread count cotton hand picked in the Nile River Valley and certified by the Egypt Cotton Association. The end result is an opaque sateen weave that's warm enough for cold winter nights.
Pure Parima recently expanded the Triple Luxe Sateen product line to include additional stripe colors. Along with Ocean, Dune, Arctic, and Graphite, the modern set can now be purchased with teal and gold stripe detailing. Pricing starts at $325 for a queen-sized set.
As part of its Black Friday sale, Latest Bedding will also be offering an array of luxury comforter sets by top designer Bebejan. Featuring 100 percent cotton sateen, Bebejan products are reversible and machine washable. Currently, customers can pick up the Bebejan Delphine 100% Cotton Sateen Designer Print 5-Piece Reversible Comforter Set in queen for $152.99. Boasting a contemporary-feeling navy, white, and olive floral pattern, this set comes complete with a comforter, two shams, and two corresponding decorative pillows.
Another popular choice for winter, the Bebejan Echo 100% Cotton Sateen Designer Print 5-Piece Reversible Comforter Set boasts a neutral print of charcoal, ivory and gold stripes that complements just about any decor. The queen-sized set costs $110.49 and includes a comforter, two shams, and two decorative pillows. Customers can purchase the king size for $118.99.
In addition to Pure Parima and Bebejan, Latest Bedding carries sheets and comforter sets by other top bedding designers, such as J Queen, Waterford, and Rose Tree. Customers can also shop a broad selection of accent pieces, including window panels, quilts, and coverlets.
For more information on the high-end bedding available at Latest Bedding, reach out to the team online. You can also shop for luxury comforter sets and more on the website.
Media Contact
SEO Latest Beding, Latest Bedding, +1 6099204049, info@pureparima.com
SOURCE Latest Bedding