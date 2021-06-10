SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J. , June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adriana Rozo-Angulo, a New Jersey-based, Latina business professional is excited to re-launch MAS Connections and celebrate its 10th anniversary with new and upgraded services that businesses need now more than ever before. An international consulting firm created to help businesses strategically outperform their competition, MAS Connections offers a unique set of critical services every business should be using.
With more than 20 years of experience, including director of quality and director of operations, Rozo-Angulo has made a significant impact in the manufacturing industry. Utilizing these experiences and the principles of a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt, she started MAS Connections in 2011 and this year developed a roadmap to create a business strategy that works every time.
An adept listener and observer who has spent time on both sides of the table, Rozo-Angulo takes a holistic approach to consulting, helping clients develop impactful process improvement initiatives and roadmaps that are comprehensive, cutting-edge, and deliver high-impact ROI.
MAS Connections ensures that clients achieve a simple yet sustainable strategy that allows them to stay within their tolerance for risk. This strategy, which deals with processes, ideas, and mindset, takes clients on a journey that begins with a gap analysis to evaluate what is needed and defines the operating model, creating a simple, agile process to align with the client's goals.
Development of the client roadmap also includes change management, the all- important game plan that gives clients the tools and methodologies that are an essential part of a smooth transition to sustainable improvement that results in operational excellence.
Rozo-Angulo has been so driven to share her expertise with others that she not only speaks on a number of related topics and is a certified EXMA speaker, is the New Jersey Hub Leader for The Hispanic Star, an organization under We Are All Human, and is the New Jersey Ambassador for SHE (Sociedad Hispanas Emprendedoras), a European Association. She is also a member of the Advisory Board of Seton Hall University for the "Transformative Leadership in Disruptive Times" executive certificate program, is co-author of the book Hispanic Star Rising, and author of "The Buoyant Business."
"The Buoyant Business: How Simplicity Can Keep Organizations Afloat in Today's Stormy Economy" is a #1 Amazon Best Seller in seven categories, including Business Mentoring and Coaching. Rozo-Angulo created it as a reference guide, complete with unique tools that every business professional will want to keep within easy reach.
Being agile and able to move from one plan to another with flexibility has never been so easy. Rozo-Angulo has distilled the complex and turned it into an easy-to- understand and apply process for her consulting clients.
About Adriana Rozo-Angulo:
Adriana Rozo-Angulo, president of MAS Connections for more than 10 years, is used to teamwork and challenges, especially as a consultant who helps businesses strategically outperform their competition.
She is dedicated to fearless leadership, ambitious change, and extraordinary results. As director of quality and director of operations, Rozo-Angulo uses her vast experience on both sides of the table to take a holistic approach, develop impactful process improvement initiatives, and create client roadmaps that are cutting-edge, comprehensive, and deliver high-impact ROI while staying within the client's tolerance for risk.
During her 20 years in the industry, Rozo-Angulo realized that one of the main factors that affect companies of any size are the "Not Applicable" processes, ideas, and mindset. Her strategic and operational expertise, combined with her Lean Six Sigma (need to capitalize here) background, allows her to promptly identify these situations and create a simpler and sustainable strategy.
"The Buoyant Business" is published by Fig Factor Media and is available on Amazon.
Media Contact
Marie Lazzara, JJR Marketing, 630-400-3361, marie@jjrmarketing.com
SOURCE Adriana Rozo-Angulo