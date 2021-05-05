FAIRFIELD, N.J., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The appointment of Laura Bourda as Supply Chain Analyst for Anderson & Vreeland, leading manufacturer of flexographic print technologies, equipment and consumables, is announced by Graig Sanderson, Purchasing Manager for Anderson & Vreeland Inc.
"Laura's 20+ years of experience in Supply Chain and data analytics, provides her the skillsets needed to help improve our supply chain operations," said Sanderson.
Prior to joining Anderson & Vreeland, Laura worked for the City of Dallas as a Warehouse Supervisor and at Amazon as an Outbound Manager.
She played a key role in creating and deploying an inventory system for a specific department while working with the City of Dallas that is still in use today.
While working at Amazon, Laura was nominated and selected to pilot the launch of continuous improvement program with the goal to reduce waste and improve productivity.
Laura has served in 2 branches of the military where she received numerous awards and citations for her work and achievements in the Logistics field. She resides in Dallas, TX and enjoys playing daily fantasy sports, where she can use her data analytical skills to create a competitive edge.
About Anderson & Vreeland, Inc.
Anderson & Vreeland provides flexographic printers with innovative solutions that are tailored to their specific application. We do this by identifying the most effective & advanced technologies in our portfolio, educating our customers on how these products will improve their bottom line, and seamlessly integrate these solutions into our clients business. We are a privately-held company with over 60 years experience providing unrivaled customer service to the flexographic printing industry.
