CHERRY HILL, N.J., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meta Productions, LLC, a vertically integrated NFT-based metaverse company, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, LawCity.Com, has signed virtual land lease agreements with the following seven law firms in its Unitas and Veritas Towers in Decentraland. Many of the firms are believed to be the first law firms of their kind to have offices in the metaverse:
1. The Law Offices of Lee Perlman, a New Jersey consumer bankruptcy law firm
2. Ruane Attorneys at Law, a Connecticut DUI defense, criminal defense, and civil rights law firm
3. Nesevich Law, LLC, a New Jersey trusts and estates law firm
4. Grungo Colarulo, LLC, a New Jersey personal injury and employment discrimination law firm
5. McKenna Law, a New Jersey accident and injury law firm
6. Liner Legal, an Ohio disability and deaf discrimination law firm
7. Tittle & Perlmuter, an Ohio personal injury and medical malpractice law firm
Located at 37, -58 in Decentraland, the LawCity.Com Unitas Tower and LawCity.Com Veritas Tower will eventually be joined by a third tower—the LawCity.Com Caritas Tower. The Caritas Tower will be dedicated and donated to law-related charities and legal aid services.
"These lease agreements bringing what appears to be the first of many practice areas to the metaverse is another step forward in LawCity.Com's goal to provide access to all areas of the law in the metaverse," said Richard Grungo, Jr., the CEO and co-founder of Meta Productions, LLC. "These partnerships with these seven legal pioneers establish LawCity.Com as the first legal district in the metaverse and THE place where the legal industry can be found in the metaverse."
"These seven legal pioneers already know what more and more law firms are coming to understand with each passing day—there are boundless possibilities in the metaverse for lawyers and law firms to connect with current and prospective clients," added William Colarulo, a co-founder of Meta Productions, LLC. "We are in active discussions with numerous other parties and are looking forward to launching more law-related firms and companies into the metaverse this year."
About LawCity.Com
LawCity.Com is a subsidiary of Meta Productions, LLC a vertically integrated NFT-based metaverse company. The company intends to continue to purchase, develop, and lease its portfolio of locations for and to the legal industry. The company plans to expand beyond Decentraland and provide access points in all metaverses. The company is focused on providing a simple and secure way for law-related services and charities to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies linked to DeFi and NFTs. As the first legal district and the legal search engine in the metaverse, LawCity.Com will be the starting point for every avatar's legal journey in the metaverse.
The co-founders of LawCity.Com are the co-founders of Grungo Colarulo, LLC, the New Jersey-based law firm that in December 2021 opened what is believed to be the first personal injury law firm office in the metaverse, as well the first wrongful death, catastrophic injury, nursing home abuse and neglect, employment discrimination, workers' compensation, and sexual abuse law firm office in the metaverse. Co-founder Richard Grungo, Jr., has been recognized as a digital pioneer in the legal industry by numerous media outlets, including the ABA Journal, Fortune, Law360, Legaltech News, and The American Lawyer.
