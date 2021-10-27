SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved board-certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Renee Comizio of Morristown, New Jersey as one of their Top Doctors for 2021. NJ Top Doc reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted. Dr. Comizio specializes in reduction and reconstructive procedures for the breasts in addition to treatments for the body and face.
Dr. Comizio understands and respects the decision to have surgical and non-surgical procedures to gain self-confidence. She approaches every treatment as an opportunity to improve a patient's life and offers them support during their entire journey.
Educated at the nation's finest medical institutions, Dr. Comizio balances professionalism and compassion. She is known for her down-to-earth approach and exceptional surgical results. She has received multiple accolades in her career, recognizing her commitment to her practice.
Dr. Comizio is one of the only plastic surgeons in NJ that accepts most major insurance carriers. This Top Doctor has dedicated her career to the well-being of her patients. She treats each case as unique and presents all the available options to ensure confidence before deciding on surgery.
At the heart of Dr. Comizio's practice is the quality of care that extends beyond her role as a plastic surgeon. Along with her dedicated team, she spends ample time with each patient and ensures the process is seamless. Dr. Comizio continues her in-depth care throughout the entire recovery.
To learn more about Dr. Renee Comizio, visit https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/renee-comizio/
---
About Us
NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.
NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.
For more information, please click here to contact us or visit http://www.NJTopDocs.com.
You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.
Media Contact
Marissa Pane, NJ Top Docs, 908-288-7240, marissa@njtopdocs.com
SOURCE NJ Top Docs