FAIRFIELD, N.J., Sep. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keypoint Intelligence, the world's leading independent provider of testing services and analytical information to the document imaging industry, today announced the winners of its coveted Buyers Lab (BLI) 2021-2022 PaceSetter Awards for Security in the Education market. Based on research conducted in the North American market, this honor recognizes the OEMs that are best equipped to serve K-12 and higher education customers with document imaging products and broader IT services.
The winners of the BLI 2021-2022 PaceSetter Awards in Education are:
HP Inc.
BLI 2021-2022 PaceSetter in Education
Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.
BLI 2021-2022 PaceSetter in Education
Xerox Corporation
BLI 2021-2022 PaceSetter in Education
"Whether students are learning remotely, in person, or a mix of both, it is essential that they and their instructors have the required tools to make this happen effectively," said Jamie Bsales, Keypoint Intelligence's Director of Smart Workplace & Security Analysis. "They don't just need computers and an Internet connection, but also the full range of technology and solutions to facilitate their learning journey. A proven partner with this kind of portfolio is key."
For this study, Keypoint Intelligence invited all leading document imaging OEMs to complete a questionnaire detailing their offerings within the education space, including print hardware, software solutions, professional and IT services, as well as security solutions. Participating OEMs were also asked to make key personnel available for in-depth interviews with the Keypoint Intelligence analyst team to give a more complete picture of their strategies to address the needs of education customers. After gathering this data, analysts used a proprietary rating scale to determine the PaceSetter Award winners.
HP IS STRONG IN THE AREAS OF TECHNOLOGY AND VISION
HP is very well equipped to enable anywhere learning, with its range of print and computing technology including home printers, laptop PCs (including Chromebooks), and collaboration PCs with pre-installed conferencing software. The technology doesn't stop there, with learning bundles containing laptops, 3D print and capture devices, as well as creative software. For universities, HP's proprietary MultiJet Fusion 3D printers help advance the mission of today's engineering labs and curriculum. Other HP highlights include solutions for taking virtual field trips (though AR and VR), linking print devices to educational software, and easily printing on campuses. Moreover, the company's commitment to enhancing digital equity globally and giving back through financial and equipment donations also sets it apart.
KONICA MINOLTA PAIRS IT SERVICES WITH INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES
Konica Minolta has a unique mix of IT capabilities and in-house technology to make it an attractive partner to educational institutions. Whether it's computing devices (with accidental damage protection warranties), Promethean interactive displays, or cybersecurity products and services, Konica Minolta demonstrated that its personnel have the relationships and resources to quickly procure these solutions. Konica Minolta has also developed, acquired, and handpicked various technologies of particular relevance to the education space, including the School Gate Guardian visitor management system, MOBOTIX video surveillance technology, and tracking cameras that follow teachers around the classroom to help with remote/hybrid teaching.
XEROX LEADS IN EDUCATIONAL SOFTWARE AND APPS
Xerox stands out with its apps and software solutions for educational customers. The company offers a unique mix of ConnectKey MFP-resident apps targeted toward the education sector, including connector apps to the Blackboard Learn learning management system, Moodle learning management system, and Gravic's test grading service. Additionally, the Xerox Proofreader Service lets instructors scan essays and check for grammar, style, and plagiarism from the MFP. Xerox also shines with its comprehensive portfolio of office and production print hardware as well as its 3D ElemX Liquid Metal Printer for use in higher education. In addition, thanks to the company's CareAR acquisition, Xerox is now a leader in AR/VR technology for campus tours, equipment training, and virtual learning. Xerox is also able to procure various technologies of relevance to educational institutions through its ever-growing IT services division, which is an authorized reseller and service partner for leading brands of laptop PCs and other peripherals.
