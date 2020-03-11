PRINCETON, N.J., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Differentiating itself by presenting unique and innovative global emergency assistance solutions to the group benefit insurance industry, Assist America, Inc. is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.
Established in 1990 in Princeton, New Jersey, Assist America has remained a privately-owned company while successfully becoming a global player in the assistance industry with foreign offices and Operations Centers strategically located in:
- Beijing, China
- Hyderabad and Mumbai, India
- Bangkok, Thailand
- Manila, Philippines
- Beirut, Lebanon
- Querétaro, Mexico
Today, Assist America partners with more than 110 leading insurance companies around the world to provide reliable global emergency assistance to their 40 million members.
"I suppose you'd have to have been there thirty years ago. We wanted people who were believers, people who thought they could make impossible things happen" shares George Howard, Founder and Owner of Assist America. "We imagined Assist America one day being a sort of mini-United Nations, with many nationalities and languages working together in harmony. We made some bold decisions and did things a lot of people thought would never work. But here we are, thirty years later, right where we dreamed of being."
In a world in which the average life span of companies is diminishing, Assist America has succeeded in establishing itself as a stable and leading provider of travel assistance solutions by focusing on the employee benefit and group insurance market; a disruptive and innovative business strategy that has withstood the test of three decades. Assist America is also known for being a true business partner to the world's leading insurance companies. Assist America attributes its success to providing comprehensive services designed to address basic travel inconveniences to serious accidents and their impact on individuals and families.
"This a great time to be in the assistance business as global business and leisure travel increases year on year with our members exploring the world in ways that they should" observes Brian Mulligan, Assist America's President & CEO. "Assist America continues to build on our founder's dream by pursuing the bold tradition of providing innovative assistance solutions through a diverse team of believers in our mission."
