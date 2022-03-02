KENVIL, N.J., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fullerton Grounds Maintenance (FGM), a leading provider of landscape services in central and northern New Jersey for over 25 years, announced the completion of its inaugural two-year apprenticeship program in conjunction with the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP). The apprentices were awarded certificates in Landscape Management.
"Our inaugural apprentices displayed tremendous dedication by committing themselves to grow and develop their careers over the past two years," said FGM owner Scott Fullerton. "I am excited to see what they accomplish and to continue investing in mentorship and hands-on training."
Program graduates Everett White, Will Fullerton and Mark Galindo completed 2,000 hours of on-the-job training and 144 hours of online classroom instruction. Each spent one-on-one time with FGM owner Scott Fullerton and other executive managers to gain a deeper knowledge of various aspects of the landscaping industry.
"I am proud of all the hours of work I put in to receive my certification," said Everett White, 33. "I am grateful to be part of a company that gives its employees the skills to shape our career and look forward to advancing within FGM."
FGM is one of three landscape companies in New Jersey to offer this career shaping program to its employees. The apprenticeship program provides hands-on career training provided by an experienced mentor. Participants can also earn college credit (paid for by FGM) and a landscape management certification that can be used anywhere in the United States.
About Fullerton Grounds Maintenance
Fullerton Grounds Maintenance, based in Kenvil, New Jersey, has been a leading provider of landscape services in central and northern New Jersey for over 25 years. Fullerton Grounds Maintenance's mission is to deliver unparalled services – both in attention to detail and scope – and to provide a highly personalized customer service experience.
Media Contact
Nikolaj Leszczynski, Fullerton Grounds Maintenance, 954-379-2115, nikolaj@redbanyan.com
SOURCE Fullerton Grounds Maintenance