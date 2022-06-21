The National Apartment Association (NAA) has announced Leap as a winner of the 2022 NAA Top Employers Awards, which recognize member organizations that foster cultures of collaboration, innovation, and hard work.
JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Apartment Association (NAA) has announced Leap as a winner of the 2022 NAA Top Employers Awards, which recognize member organizations that foster cultures of collaboration, innovation and hard work. These awards pay tribute to management companies and suppliers from across the rental housing industry that have gone above and beyond to create safe, engaging and caring work environments over the past year.
"Congratulations to Leap, your 2022 NAA Top Employers award demonstrates your focus on employees, engagement and performance," said Bob Pinnegar, NAA President and CEO. "Your employees made it clear — Leap cares about, listens to and acts upon the needs and ideas of their employees and is a great place to work. NAA appreciates your efforts in fostering a robust workplace culture and the hard work valuing and engaging your team over the past year."
"We are so pleased to win this award. We work as hard on building a thriving and inclusive culture as we do on building products and winning clients. Culture can be described as the heart of an organization in that it needs to be continuously cared for, exercised and strengthened. Culture is not a static thing," said Rory O'Connell, Chief Executive Officer at Leap. "Innovation and high growth depend on a collaborative culture and inspiring employees."
Employees and their satisfaction – measured through an anonymous survey – determine the award winners and finalists in each of the four categories. The results of the survey are provided to all nominees to help organizations better understand and recognize employee sentiment.
About Leap
Leap provides innovative occupancy and risk management solutions for the multifamily and single-family rental markets. Leap serves to make apartment and single-family leases more affordable, providing insurance alternatives to security deposits and guarantors. Leap's mission: improve the financial performance of landlords while making renting more accessible. Leap's products mitigate the need for landlords to take security deposits, thereby streamlining the leasing process, reducing move-in costs for renters, and driving higher occupancy rates. https://www.leapeasy.com/
About NAA
The National Apartment Association (NAA) serves as the leading voice and preeminent resource through advocacy, education, and collaboration on behalf of the rental housing industry. As a federation of 141 state, local and global affiliates, NAA encompasses over 92,000 members representing more than 11 million apartment homes globally. NAA believes that rental housing is a valuable partner in every community that emphasizes integrity, accountability, collaboration, community responsibility, inclusivity and innovation. To learn more, visit https://www.naahq.org/. NAA thanks its strategic partners Lowe's Pro Supply, Yardi and The Home Depot.
