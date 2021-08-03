HOBOKEN, N.J., August 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eMazzanti Technologies, a specialist in legal cybersecurity, is featured in two upcoming Hawaii State Bar Association (HSBA) webcasts. The live online sessions will present simple steps to protect client information and to restore business and client trust after an attack. Both sessions will feature Carl Mazzanti, President and Co-founder of eMazzanti Technologies, along with a guest law firm.
The presentations are sponsored by the HSBA as an opportunity for its members to earn one CLE credit for a nominal fee, but others may attend. HSBA Law Student Members may also attend the live webcast for free.
Legal Cyber Attack Prevention Webcast
The first Live Webcast entitled, "Cyber Attack Prevention: Simple Steps to Safeguard Client Information," is scheduled Wednesday, August 4, 2021, 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. HAST. Registration for the Live Webcast is open.
Speakers for this session are Carl Mazzanti, Owner, eMazzanti Technologies and Kerry Brian Flowers, Esq., Attorney, Flowers and O'Brien Law Firm of Hoboken, New Jersey. This one-hour session will educate participants as to how a bad actor gains access, and some simple ways to mitigate those risks.
As technology progresses, law firms have a responsibility to protect client information. According to webcast materials, the natural action is to focus on how law firms avoid problems with wire fraud and Phishing scams. But the real dynamic in 2021 and beyond is the responsibility to protect client information.
Legal Cyber Attack Recovery Webcast
The second Live Webcast entitled, "Cyber Attack Recovery: Simple Steps to Restore Your Business and Client Trust," is scheduled Friday, August 6 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. HAST.
Speakers for this session include Carl Mazzanti, Owner, eMazzanti Technologies, and Michael Borrelli, Esq., Attorney, Borrelli & Associates Law Firm, New York. This session is heavily focused on recovery and damage control efforts once the bad actor is already present and damaging the firm. The guest law firm for this session represents an organization that survived an incident and thrives.
When client information protection controls fail, it's time to recover and pivot. This one-hour session will educate participants on how to recover the firm's systems and tarnished customer reputation after a bad actor gains access or does some real damage.
The informative sessions will include discussions of ethical obligations, why law firms are targets, how to close off attack vectors, recovery tools, insurance, and best practices.
Partner with Legal Cybersecurity Experts
For 20 years, eMazzanti Technologies has helped law firms navigate the cybersecurity landscape to protect client information and business assets. With a new paradigm in business IT, eMazzanti encourages firms to update their cybersecurity strategies to be prepared.
About Carl Mazzanti
Carl Mazzanti is the Co-founder and President of eMazzanti Technologies, Microsoft's 4X Partner of the Year, 9X Inc. 5000 list honoree and the #1 ranked NYC Area MSP. His company specializes in legal IT security, cloud solutions, outsourced network management, remote monitoring, and support. A frequent business conference speaker and technology talk show guest, Carl has often contributed at Microsoft-focused events.
About eMazzanti Technologies
eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, providing advanced digital marketing services, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring, and support.
eMazzanti has made the Inc. 5000 list 9X, is a 4X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP and NJ Business of the Year! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, info@emazzanti.net or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.
