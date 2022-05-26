With three new communities now open in Morris and Passaic Counties, the future forecast for the nation's leading homebuilder is exceptionally bright.
HAMILTON, N.J., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The future forecast looks exceptionally bright for the nation's leading homebuilder. And the reality surrounding that notion is clear – whether you're a first-time homebuyer, move down buyer or somewhere in between, Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B) is building homes for all ages and stages of life based on the tremendous need for housing in key New Jersey markets. And the best part – each home includes smart home technology and other exciting additions (i.e., quartz countertops, LED lighting, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, etc.) that most builders will charge extra for.
"We take great pride in providing a wide range of new home offerings that comes equipped with everything you could possibly need and want," said Anthony Mignone, Division President of Lennar's NJ Region.
The excitement doesn't stop there. On the heels of being named #1 Most Admired Homebuilder by FORTUNE Magazine, Lennar has recently unveiled three new home communities in Morris and Passaic Counties. Besides their premier locations and unrivaled onsite amenities, all three communities feature The Connected Home by Lennar.
Venue at The American, Collection at Morris Plains and The Parke at Little Falls are now open with quick move-in homes available. "We are so happy to offer these upscale communities in New Jersey's most desirable areas," said Mignone.
- Venue at The American, a 55+ Active Adult community that offers luxurious lofts and upscale townhomes in Morris Plains, will host its model grand opening this month. The Morris County community is just minutes from downtown Morristown and will highlight a clubhouse, pool and an array of onsite amenities.
- Collection at Morris Plains will also unveil its model home this month. This community is ideal for both growing families, as well as those looking to downsize. "This community offers luxurious, loft-style residences and townhomes in beautiful Morris County," said Mignone. "Nature lovers will feel right at home with a beautiful park nestled in the heart of the community, complete with bike racks, walking paths, benches and more. Residents are also in walking distance to the train station for easy commuting."
- The Parke at Little Falls features luxurious loft-style residences on Main Street in Little Falls – just 25 minutes from New York City. "This community is perfect for commuters, as well as those who want to make the most out of living right next to Manhattan while living in the suburbs," said Mignone. "The Parke at Little Falls also offers a special tax abatement, meaning monthly payments will go down and the amount of the home you can afford will go up."
The Connected Home by Lennar is offered at each of these new communities as part of Lennar's signature Everything's Included program, which incorporates the most desired features in every new home as standard. Homes come included with features like Ring, Level, eero wifi, Moen, Resideo - A Honeywell Home smart thermostat, LiftMaster myQ Smart™ Garage Control and more.
The Connected Home is made possible through Lennar's comprehensive technology strategy and is profoundly reflected in its most recent ranking as #1 Most Admired Homebuilder on FORTUNE Magazine's 2021 List of World's Most Admired Companies.
"This recognition is a direct response to the remarkable efforts and overwhelming dedication of everyone at Lennar for delivering outstanding homes and providing an unrivaled level of customer service," said Mignone. "Looking to the future, we are excited to continue these efforts as we continue to grow in the North Jersey market and bring the dream of homeownership to life for so many families."
