Alfred Haber, Inc. has secured the exclusive international distribution rights to “Let’s Go Crazy: The GRAMMY® Salute to Prince”, a spectacular celebration of the legendary, 38-time GRAMMY® nominee and seven-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, musician, and producer. The special will feature a lineup of all-star artists paying tribute to Prince's unprecedented influence on music. Image Courtesy of Recording Academy®/Photo by Kevin Mazur, Getty Images© 2004.