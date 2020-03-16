ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced integration of Amazon Alexa built-in to its critically-acclaimed LG CineBeam AI ThinQ 4K UHD projectors: LED model HU70LA and laser model HU85LA. The upgrade is available now via a firmware update that can be accessed directly from the projectors when connected to the internet.
The addition of Alexa to LG's CineBeam 4K projectors enables owners to use their voice to get information, control smart home products, access more than 90,000 Alexa Skills and more, all with the push of a button on the LG Magic remote, without the need for a separate external device.
With Alexa Routines, users can link together a series of actions, such as dimming the lights, sending an announcement throughout the house, and launching an Alexa Skills game such as Song Quiz, simply by saying "Alexa, start game night." Users can also play music or audio books and take advantage of the numerous skills already available on Alexa. Since Alexa is built-in, new updates and features for the voice service will continue to be available to LG CineBeam Projector owners moving forward.
With a compact design, the HU70LA LG CineBeam LED Projector provides an impressive home theater experience with a deep and rich picture up to 140 inches (measured diagonally), and brightness of 1500 ANSI lumens that covers approximately 92 percent of the DCI-P3 color space. The projector employs a four-channel LED light source to generate red, green and blue, with the additional fourth LED boosting image brightness, contrast and generating more vivid colors with more nuanced tonality (compared to conventional LED projectors) by adjusting green levels. The HU70LA, as well as the HU85LA, are IP controllable via Control 4, Savant and Crestron.
The HU85LA CineBeam Laser Projector is LG's first 4K Ultra Short Throw model, generating 2,700 ANSI lumens to deliver vibrant and crisp images up to 120 inches (measured diagonally) from placement of only 7.2 inches away from the wall. The stylish projector is housed in a minimal design for a cinematic viewing experience.
The HU70LA employs an innovative 4-channel LED lighting system and wheel-less technology, to deliver a stunning viewing experience with impeccable color accuracy. LG's wheel-less technology enables each model produce an expanded color gamut with greater accuracy than traditional Digital Light Processing (DLP) projectors that use color wheels, and works to eliminate distracting visual effects such as the rainbow effect, clouding and color distortion. The HU85LA also employs a wheel-less system, but uses a 3-channel laser as the light source. With support of HDR10, LG's new projectors will excite viewers with realistic images featuring deeper blacks and brighter brights. TruMotion technology makes pictures even more lifelike, ensuring all on-screen motion is rendered smoothly and naturally.
Both LG CineBeam 4K projectors also give users direct access to popular streaming apps including Amazon, Netflix, YouTube, and more through LG's webOS 4.5 platform.
For more information on the Amazon Alexa upgrade, please visit LG's YouTube page. To learn more about LG's CineBeam 4K Projectors, visit lg.com.
