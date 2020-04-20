ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA has expanded its award-winning portfolio of energy-efficient residential air care products to include the sleek, stylish LG PuriCare™ 50** Pint Dehumidifier with Drain Pump for effortless everyday use. The model joins an existing roster of drain tank dehumidifiers, as well as room air conditioners that deliver unrivaled energy savings made possible by LG's pioneering Dual Inverter Compressor™ technology.
LG PuriCare Dehumidifiers
The new ENERGY STAR® certified LG PuriCare dehumidifier (model UD501KOJ5) offers smart capabilities and user-friendly features that make it more ergonomic and efficient for residential use. Its built-in pump continuously drains water directly into a sink, out a window or down a drain. Additionally, its drain tank option sends an alert when full and features auto-shut off for added peace of mind.
Maintenance is a no fuss affair with a convenient water bucket and tray handle, and the unit's four smooth rolling wheels make it easy to move. With large, clear displays, users can easily check and control humidity levels – and monitor or control the unit from anywhere via the LG ThinQ® smartphone app. Designed with safety in mind, the Safety Standby Mode prevents overheating, and internal components are made of thermally resistant materials.
LG PuriCare dehumidifiers are available now at retailers nationwide and at www.LG.com:
- UD501KOJ5: 50 Pint dehumidifier with drain pump and Wi-Fi connectivity, offered at a suggested retail price of $329.
- UD501KOG5: 50 Pint dehumidifier, offered at a suggested retail price of $299.
LG Dual Inverter Room Air Conditioners
The first in the United States to introduce variable-speed compressor room air conditioners, LG offers a portfolio of both window and portable units that deliver quiet, advanced cooling with a 40 percent improvement in energy efficiency on its best-performing model.* LG's Dual Inverter window models have been recognized as ENERGY STAR Most Efficient 2020**** and the innovative technology earned 2018 and 2019 ENERGY STAR Emerging Technology Awards.
While conventional air conditioners work by cycling on and off completely, LG Dual Inverter air conditioners continually adjust compressor speed to achieve the desired room temperature with ease at sound levels as low as just 44 decibels.*** Less fluctuation yields greater energy efficiency of 15, 25, or 40 percent* depending on the model versus the minimum ENERGY STAR certification requirement, helping consumers save on energy bills and reducing CO2 emissions. The models are also among the first to use a refrigerant with lower global warming potential.
Wi-Fi compatibility offers added convenience to savings and comfort. Users can turn the unit on or off, or adjust and monitor room temperature remotely via the LG ThinQTM mobile app, or simply use simple voice commands via Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant while at home.
LG's ENERGY STAR certified smart inverter window and portable air conditioners are available now at retailers nationwide and at www.LG.com:
- LW1019IVSM: 9,500 BTU window air conditioner ideal for coverage of areas up to 450 square feet, to be offered at a suggested retail price of $449.
- LW1517IVSM: 14,000 BTU window air conditioner ideal for coverage of areas up to 800 square feet offered at a suggested retail price of $549.
- LW1817IVSM: 18,000 BTU window air conditioner ideal for coverage of areas up to 1,000 square feet, offered at a suggested retail price of $679.
- LW2217IVSM: 22,000 BTU window air conditioner ideal for coverage of areas up to 1,300 square feet, offered at a suggested retail price of $749.
- LP1419IVSM: 14,000 BTU portable air conditioner ideal for coverage of areas up to 500 square feet, offered at a suggested retail price of $699.
To learn more about LG air care innovations, please visit www.lg.com.
*Based on comparisons to ENERGY STAR® minimum requirements for Combined Energy Efficiency Ratio (CEER) versus actual CEER for the inverter models obtained from the Department of Energy test procedures approved for these models: LW2217IVSM shows 40 percent CEER improvement; LW1517IVSM and LW1817IVSM show 25 percent CEER improvement; LW1017IVSM shows 15 percent CEER improvement.
**Pint removal performance operating conditions, under the DOE test standards before June 13th in 2019 (DOE Test Procedure 10 CFR Part 430, subpart B, appendix X) the pint removal performance was at 80 degrees Fahrenheit. After June 13th in 2019 the DOE test standard (DOE Test Procedure 10 CFR Part 430 subpart B, appendix X 1) changed to 65 degrees Fahrenheit.
***When in sleep mode.
****ENERGY STAR deemed models LW2217IVSM, LW1817IVSM, LW1517IVSM, and LW1019IVS as "Most Efficient" in 2020.
About LG Electronics
LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $53 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG's focus on Innovation for a Better Life is exemplified by a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. www.LG.com.