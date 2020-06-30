ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA has launched the LG PuriCare™ Mini – the company's first personal air purifier designed to deliver cleaner, fresher air to users wherever they go. From the bedroom, dorm room or workspace to the car, train, plane or hotel room, the compact portable purifier can remove 99% ultra-fine dust and reduces allergens and irritants that can be harmful to breathe.1 PuriCare Mini is powerful enough to deliver up to eight hours2 of clean, quiet air flow and compact enough to take anywhere with a streamlined design that is as light as a water bottle at just 1.2 pounds.
The new LG PuriCare Mini adapts LG's advanced air purification technology (similar to the CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly® LG PuriCare 360º room air purifier) to a smaller, portable package that's whisper quiet at 30dB, making it easy to take anywhere without disturbing others. Its four-color LED smart display shows air quality in real-time, and Bluetooth control makes monitoring conditions and performance simple. Complete with a convenient leather wrist strap, LG PuriCare Mini air purifiers (models AP151MBA1 and AP15MWA1) are available in smooth black and fresh white finishes at a suggested price of $199.
"More than ever, consumers want peace of mind when it comes to the air they breathe," said Brandt Varner, vice president of product management for home appliances at LG Electronics USA. "Perfect for your bedside table, work spaces and college dorm rooms and easy to take along when you travel, these new personal air purifiers offer the advanced capabilities and benefits of LG's PuriCare technology in a portable, budget-friendly package."
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Americans, on average, spend approximately 90 percent of their time indoors, where the concentrations of some pollutants are often two to five times higher than typical outdoor concentrations.3 LG PuriCare Mini is certified by the British Allergy Foundation (BAF) for its air-cleansing and allergen-removing capabilities and tested by Intertek to clear most particulates in a personal space of 8 cubic meters (or 283 cubic feet) in just over 2.5 hours.4
LG's new personal air purifier uses a PM1.0 sensor to first detect ultra-fine particles and intuitively displays the air quality with a four-color LED smart display. The LED light turns green when air is at its cleanest and red at its most-polluted levels. Once air quality is determined, the dual inverter motor draws air through the filter at the appropriate rate. Purified air is distributed by powerful Twin Tornado dual fans to disperse clean air effectively. LG PuriCare Mini's durable filter (model AAFMH01; $9.99) and lasts up to 2,000 hours, or six months if used 12 hours a day.
With Bluetooth, users can monitor the condition of the filter, check battery status and control their LG PuriCare Mini using their smartphone or tablet. Users also can benefit from convenient control functionalities directly on the device, including fan intensity, filter status, and real-time air quality conditions. Recharging the battery is simple with a USB cable, even while in use.
For more information on LG PuriCare Mini and LG's other indoor air care solutions, visit www.lg.com/us/air-care.
"LG" and the LG logo are trademarks of LG Corp. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.
1,4Tested by Intertek. 99% clearance of 0.3µm particulate matter at the High Speed Mode(H) within 155 minutes in the space of 8m3 (Results may vary depending on the environment and use of the unit).
2Battery life based on usage at Low Speed Mode (2 hours in case of continuing usage at the High Speed Mode); Noise levels based on the L (Low Speed) Mode. Noise test result by TUV-Rh, the international certification agency, at the distance of 70cm from the unit at L (Low Speed) Mode. The results may vary depending on the user's environment.
3Source: US EPA Report on the Environment https://www.epa.gov/report-environment/indoor-air-quality
