ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced pricing and availability of its 2020 sound bar lineup led by the award-winning premium LG SN11RG and SN9YG, recognized as CES 2020 Innovation Award winners for their enhanced sound quality and usability.
Featuring advanced audio performance, with Meridian sound technology, easy connectivity, smart functionality and sleek designs that integrate perfectly with the stunning LG OLED and LG NanoCell 4K and 8K UHD TVs, the new sound bar lineup is the most immersive home theater experience ever offered by LG. Available through U.S. retailers nationwide starting this month, the 2020 lineup is composed of eight models ranging from 380 to 770 watts.
Five new premium models (SN11RG, SN10YG, SN9YG, SN8YG & SN7Y) combine Meridian sound technology, Dolby Atmos, DTS-X and HiRes Audio (up to 24bit, 192KHz) for highly-realistic audio performance making any content-viewing or listening experience far more immersive. These sound bars all incorporate up-firing speakers to deliver a 360-degree sound experience. The flagship SN11RG even includes separate rear surround speakers with up-firing drivers to further enhance the experience. LG's long-standing collaboration with Meridian Audio drives the audio quality of these models to new heights using technologies that combine advanced signal processing and refined hardware design resulting in an expanded soundstage with greater height, width and depth. These models also include 4K HDR pass through via HDMI.
The SN8YG, SN9YG, SN10YG & SN11RG also feature advanced connectivity through eARC, allowing for easy connection, better sound quality and convenient control with the TV remote. AI Room Calibration uses spatial awareness technology to measure your room's unique acoustic characteristics. It then balances the sound bar's audio settings to the environment for immersive sound with a more accurate sweet spot, heard as it was meant to be — naturally and accurately. With the Google Assistant built-in, these four models also offer the convenience of AI smart connectivity and voice recognition without the need for an extra device.
Other 2020 LG sound bar models in the lineup offer a wide variety of sizes, power output, attractive design and great sound quality to fit the need for enhanced audio in any room or for any screen size. All 2020 LG sound bars are compatible with the optional SPK8 Wireless Rear Speaker Kit, for an easy and convenient way to add rear surround channels without the hassle of running wires to the back of the room.
2020 LG Sound Bar Models
SN11RG
SN7Y
770 W, 7.1.4 ch. High Res Audio Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos and Surround Speakers
380W, 3.1.2 ch. Sound Bar with Meridian, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and Hi-Res Audio
SN10YG
SN6Y
570W, 5.1.2 ch. Hi-Res Audio Sound Bar with Meridian, DTS:X, Dolby Atmos and Google Assistant
429W, 3.1ch. Hi-Res Audio Sound Bar with DTS Virtual:X
SN9YG
SN5Y
520W, 5.1.2 ch. Hi-Res Audio Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos and Google Assistant
400W, 2.1 ch. Hi-Res Audio Sound Bar with DTS Virtual:X
SN8YG
SPK8-S
440W, 3.1.2 ch. Sound Bar with Meridian, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and Google Assistant
2 ch. Rear Speaker Kit
For more information on LG's 2020 sound bar lineup, visit lg.com/us/sound-bars.
