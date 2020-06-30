ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced arrival of the latest addition to its XBOOM Go portable Bluetooth speaker lineup with the debut of the LG XBOOM Go PL Series with Meridian technology (models PL7, PL5 and PL2), now available at LG.com and through LG-authorized dealers nationwide.
The LG XBOOM Go PL teams up with Meridian -- the world's leading high-resolution audio brand -- to deliver enhanced bass, clearer vocals and an exceptional listening experience. With enhanced usability, a stylish new design, compact size and long battery life (up to 24 hours*) LG XBOOM Go PL is the perfect solution for premium audio on-the-go enjoyment.
Meridian's advanced audio technology delivers premium quality sound with deep bass, rich treble and clear vocals. The exceptional bass is driven by the inclusion of Dual Action Bass (PL7 and PL5) which uses passive radiators to pump out dynamic bass and bold beats that users can both feel and hear. For a wide sound stage with excellent detail across the higher frequencies, the PL7 speaker also employs dual tweeters.
The XBOOM Go lineup also pairs impressive audio quality with party-optimized features including Dual Play (PL7, PL5 and PL2) to allow two LG speakers to be connected together and create an even more immersive sound experience. The water resistant (IPX5 rated) PL series also provides peace of mind in various settings from casual dinner parties to outdoor adventures.
To complement the XBOOM Go PL's excellent audio quality and add an element of visual excitement to the experience, the LG XBOOM Go PL speakers include a Multi-Color Lighting feature (PL7 and PL5) employing a three-step process to detect tempo based on soundwaves, and producing pulses of LED lighting in sync with the speed and beat of the song.
The lineup also supports hands-free functionality, voice commands and multi-phone pairing. Users can also control the speaker from a mobile device. When you download the LG XBOOM Bluetooth app (available on Android and iOS), you can manage the audio connection, lighting effects, playlists, equalizer and more with just a few clicks.
For more information on the 2020 LG XBOOM Go PL visit https://www.lg.com/us/wireless-bluetooth-speakers.
2020 LG XBOOM Go PL Series
PL7
$179
Available Now
Up to 24 hours of playback
PL5
$129
Available Now
Up to 18 hours of playback
PL2
$59
Available Now
Up to 10 hours of playback
*Up to 24 hours of playback time. Testing conducted by LG using XBOOM Go PL Series (PL7) with 100% battery level, EQ off, LED off, Bluetooth on, and volume level at 15. Actual battery time may vary.
