ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG's Independence Day Promotion is under way with big savings on sought-after home appliance essentials from the country's most-awarded appliance brand in customer satisfaction.1 From the kitchen to the laundry room and the spaces in between, LG Electronics USA is bringing consumers big savings on energy-efficient, time-saving products that help make life easier at home. The promotion runs through July 8 at participating retailers nationwide and, for select models, on LG.com.2
Do More for Less from the Industry's Most-Awarded Kitchen Appliance Brand
Get more style and innovation for less with value-packed LG kitchen packages featuring ENERGY STAR®-certified refrigerators, dishwashers and more:
- Take your kitchen to the next level with LG's Craft Ice™ Kitchen Suite in stainless steel for only $4,577 (a savings of $2,569 after 10 percent instant or mail-in rebate and manufacturer's savings).
- LG Door-in-Door® Refrigerator with convertible drawer offering five temperature settings along with ice three ways – including LG's exclusive, slow-melting round Craft Ice (LRMDS3006S);
- Ultra-large capacity LG Slide-in Range with ProBake Convection® for more even baking results every time (LSE4611ST);
- LG QuadWash Dishwasher with True Steam® that cleans, sanitizes and reduces water spots (LDT7808SS);
- Over-the-range microwave with EasyClean® making clean up quick and easy (LMV2031ST).
- Score a complete kitchen set with LG's Super Saver Package in stainless steel for $2,901 (after 10 percent instant or mail-in rebate plus manufacturer's savings):
- LG InstaView™ Refrigerator with a sleek glass panel in the door that lets you knock twice and see inside without letting cold air out (LFXS26596S);
- Large-capacity 6.3-cubic-footLG electric range with EasyClean (LRE3061ST);
- Front Control LG QuadWash Dishwasher that's not only certified to sanitize3, but also features EasyRack™ Plus so you can fit more dishes with an adjustable upper rack (LDF5545ST);
- Over-the-range 2.0-cubic-foot microwave oven with EasyClean (LMV2031ST).
Shoppers can also take home the season's best deals on individual LG kitchen appliances:
- Save up to $1,000 on the industry's largest capacity French Door refrigerators4 – including LG's 30 cubic-foot InstaView Refrigerator with Craft Ice available for $2,999.
- Save up to $1,000 on the range that lets you bake like a professional with LG ProBake ConvectionTM for optimal heat distribution available for $1,899.
- Take home an LG QuadWash dishwasher offering advanced sanitization and cleaning from every angle with four Multi-Motion spray arms for as low as $479 (a savings of $220). Upgrade to LG QuadWash with TrueSteam® for up to 60 percent fewer water spots on dishware5 and enjoy savings of up to $320 on select models.
Advanced Sanitization and Allergy-Friendly Protection – Only from LG
Consumers can bring home big savings on America's #1 ranked washers and dryers in performance and reliability, according to a leading consumer magazine. Choose from a range of LG washing machines with advanced cleaning and fabric sanitization features designed to help protect families – including washers that are CERTIFIED asthma and allergy friendly® by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America to eliminate virtually all allergens, dust mites and pet dander. Consumers also can save water and energy with LG ENERGY STAR® certified washer and dryers.
- Upgrade to LG's TurboWash® Time Saver Suite for just $2,226 (a savings of $1,180 after $150 mail-in or instant rebate and manufacturer's savings) featuring:
- A 4.5-cubic-foot capacity LG TurboWash 360 front-load washer to power clean big loads in under 30 minutes (WM3900HBA);
- LG SideKick pedestal mini washer for smaller loads that can't wait (WD100CB);
- LG dryer with TurboSteam™ to dry and dewrinkle clothes fast without the wear and tear (DLEX3900B) and pedestal (WDP4B).
Shoppers can also choose from savings on LG's top-ranked washers and dryers pairs:
- Get the 4.5-cubic-foot LG Front Load Washer with TurboWash™ 360 Technology to power clean big loads in under 30 minutes (WM3900HBA) and matching electric dryer (DLEX3900B) in premium black steel finish each for $799 (a total savings of $800).
- Take the 5.5-cubic-foot LG Top Load Washer with TurboWash3D™ Technology with a powerful yet gentle clean in 29 min (WT7800CV) and matching electric dryer (DLEX7800VE) in graphite finish each for $799 (a total savings of $800).
Peace of Mind with Extended Warranties and LG Proactive Customer Care
Shoppers can spend with peace of mind this Independence Day when they upgrade to LG smart appliances featuring LG Proactive Customer Care. The industry-first personalized customer support tool provides customized maintenance tips, monthly usage reports to help keep appliances performing their best, and alerts that warn of potential issues before they arise.
Now through July 22, purchase an eligible model at a qualifying retailer and start protecting it through the LG ThinQ app to receive an additional One-Year Limited Extended Warranty.6 Appliances eligible for this promotion include select LG and LG STUDIO kitchen appliances – like LG's premium four-door refrigerators (including those with the new LG Craft IceTM feature).
To shop all of LG's 2020 Independence Day savings, visit www.lg.com/us/promotions.
1 J.D. Power ranked LG highest in 2019 customer satisfaction for French-door refrigerators two out of three years, side-by-side refrigerators two years in a row, top-mount freezer refrigerators five years in a row, and dishwashers two out of three years. LG received the highest numerical score in the respective segments of the J.D. Power 2019 Appliance Satisfaction Study, based on 10,355 (kitchen) and 4,037 (laundry) total responses, measuring customer opinions about their new appliance purchased in the previous 12 months, surveyed March-April 2019. Your experiences may vary. Visit jdpower.com.
2 Prices, promotions and availability may vary by store and online. Prices subject to change without notice. Terms and Conditions apply. Details available at www.lg.com/us/promotions.
3 LG TrueSteam Dishwashers are certified by the National Sanitization Foundation to achieve a minimum 99.999 percent reduction of bacteria and reach a final rinse temperature greater than 150°Fwhen operated on the Steam cycle.
4 Among Standard-Depth refrigerators based on LRFV3006S and LRMV3006S.
5 Percent in water spot reduction compared to comparable LG non-steam dishwasher on delicate wash cycles. Results may vary by model. Results based in 2018 testing with LG LDF7774ST
6 One-year warranty applies to eligible Proactive Customer Care models registered with the LG ThinQ app. Details available at lg-promos.com/us/en/pages/proactivecare/home.
About LG Electronics
LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $53 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG's focus on Innovation for a Better Life is exemplified by a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. www.LG.com.