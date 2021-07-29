MONTCLAIR, N.J., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Liberate Ideas, Inc. ("Liberate"), a leading digital education and patient engagement company advancing the connection of patients and healthcare professionals (HCPs) and MD Logic Health ("MD Logic ") a USA creator of HCP recommended nutraceuticals, today announced the launch of a comprehensive health and wellness partnership which will enhance the patient HCP experience. This partnership supports our mutual mission to provide our growing communities with easy one step access to knowledge, resources and products for patients and providers nationwide.
"We are very excited about the partnership between MD Logic and Liberate," said Liberate CEO Richard Nordstrom. "It offers a tremendous opportunity to engage patients and HCPs with relevant, meaningful wellness resources before, during, and after their office visits. By combining the breadth of the MD Logic educational content and supplement expertise with Liberates' digital platform, we believe that both HCPs and patients will gain holistic and differentiated benefits from this partnership."
MD Logic COO and Cofounder Scott Emmens added, "We are delighted with our synergistic partnership with Liberate. We are looking forward to supporting our combined healthcare and wellness community. Our commitment at MD Logic is to ensure we provide access and education of our professional grade nutraceuticals. We create every MD Logic Product with pride for the health of our community, our friends, and our families. We look forward to serving the many members of the Liberate community with that same pride."
The point of care patient engagement market and the expectations of the incorporation of all health support including personal wellness is rapidly growing. HCPs are striving for deeper patient understanding and participation. The Liberate platform has proven to enhance patient understanding and adherence to instructions. The addition of MD Logic will enhance Liberates mission by further supporting the vast and valuable treatment and health-focused content through a variety of digital channels. The partnership of Liberate and MD Logic will enable patients and physicians to appropriately access premium nutrition education content and provide aligned simple to access professional grade doctor recommended, high quality, purity lab tested nutrition supplements.
Jyoti Hardat, MD Logic Vice President of Marketing commented, "The timing is right for this unique partnership and the broadened services it offers to HCPs and patients they support."
About Liberate Ideas Inc.
Founded in 2013, Liberate Ideas, Inc. is a Montclair New Jersey company driven by the mission to improve health outcomes. By creating a host of mobile and web-based, point-of-care patient education materials that are continually updated, liberate delivers digital tools into the hands of healthcare professionals and their patients; and harnesses actionable, real-time data to drive insights. https://liberate.com/
About MD Logic Health
MD Logic Health was founded in 2005 by Dr. Steinfeld. He recognized the importance of providing access to professional grade, pure, high-quality nutrients as part of his patient's overall health care. MD Logic remains dedicated to providing integrated healthcare professionals and patients with the highest-grade nutraceuticals. Our products are manufactured in the USA under Good Manufacturing Practices, using sustainable resources and rigorously tested ingredients. We support access to nutraceuticals, education and awareness for today's integrated health care provider and patient. To learn more about our supplements and how we can help you embark on your wellness journey, visit us at https://www.mdlogichealth.com.
