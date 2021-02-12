JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Higher education comes with its fair share of challenges, including the added pressure of financial stress.
To combat this ongoing issue, Liberty Savings Federal Credit Union has renewed its extensive Hudson County scholarship program. Like last year, Liberty Savings is offering one $500 scholarship to every high school in Hudson County.
"No child's future should be weighed down by the stresses associated with student debt," said Maria Solorzano, President/CEO, Liberty Savings. "Although tuition is a major factor in how much graduates owe, many forget that the costs associated with textbooks, software, and even food can be so strenuous that young adults either halt or quit their studies altogether. Liberty Savings is proud to help ease the transition between high school and secondary education with this county-wide scholarship program."
According to US News and World Report, the average graduate has over $32,000 of student debt to their name. Now, more than ever, scholarships play a major role in how students face this challenge head-on. National organizations have offered some relief but having local resources for students pursuing higher education is critical to ensuring everyone has a fair chance to get support.
As an institution founded by public school teachers, Liberty Savings knows that education is the cornerstone to brighter futures. The benefits of a secondary education extend beyond an individual. When students rise, communities rise with them.
If you or a student you know is interested in applying for a Liberty Savings scholarship, visit http://www.LSFCU.org/scholarships to download the application. Liberty Savings wants to remind applicants to be sure to answer all of the questions and drop off their submission with a transcript at any branch by March 31st, 2021. Transcripts must be original and submitted in a sealed envelope. All applicants must be Liberty Savings Members continuing their education to a 4-year college, community college or technical school.
Looking to learn more about Liberty Savings or want to become a member? Visit http://www.LSFCU.org or call (201) 659-3900 to get more information about their person-first approach to home loans, low-rate lending, exclusive rewards programs, and so much more.
