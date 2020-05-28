RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biopipe Global, with its unique sludge and chemical-free sewage treatment technology and its joint venture partner, Abrimix with its unique industrial wastewater treatment technology, partners with CII-Triveni Water Institute to conduct a virtual conference, which was attended by Mr. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of Jal Shakti (Water Resources), Mr. Suresh Prabhu, Member of Parliament and South Asia Chair of Global Water Partnership and over 950 industry participants. India is the 13th worst water-stressed country in the world and recycling of water has become a critical issue.
Tanmay Pawale, Country Head for India, said, "India's water treatment market is worth $12 billion with the government sector accounting for 50% of it. The prime minster has envisaged spending circa $4 billion on grey water treatment and water related initiatives under Jal Jeevan Mission. Furthermore, the government has taken a technology neutral approach and embracing disruptive and scalable wastewater treatment technologies from all over the world. We present a unique set of solutions and have received tremendous interest already. We will continue to work with CII-Triveni to deepen our engagement and ecosystem."
One can see the details about the conference in the following links:
Max Khan, the President & CEO said, "Our team put in an extraordinary effort to make this conference a success and we are already seeing interest from global companies and we are certainly looking forward to engaging with the Honorable Minister, who seemed quite interested in our offerings. Commendably, India has also tightened treated water discharge standards, which makes our offerings even more compelling. The partnership with CII- Triveni will greatly help us to penetrate the government sector as well. With full EPC capability in India, we are also a part of the Make in India initiative."
About Lifequest & Biopipe
Lifequest (OTC-PINK: LQWC) offers both effluent treatment (ETP) and sewage treatment (STP) solutions. Biopipe, a wholly owned subsidiary, has developed a patented 100% sludge free, chemical free, odor free, silent, easy to assemble and install, scalable, low cost, ecological and virtually maintenance free sewage wastewater treatment system. The treated water exceeds EU and all local standards for discharge and can be reused for irrigation, flushing and cleaning.
About Abrimix
Abrimix has developed a unique patented, affordable, efficient and cost-effective technology for industrial wastewater treatment.
About CII- Triveni Water Institute
CII-Triveni Water Institute is one of the 9 acclaimed Centers of Excellence of Confederation of Indian Industry. It is a unique institution where government, industry and civil society have partnered to address water related issues in a holistic manner. Guided by an Advisory Board comprising members of national and international repute, the Institute has developed strong internal governance mechanisms that provide clear directions to its operations, partnership development and management.
