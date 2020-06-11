RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LIFEQUEST WORLD CORP (LQWC) subsidiary Biopipe Global, with its unique sludge and chemical free sewage treatment technology, shipped two plants to Bangladesh from Turkey, in spite of Covid-19 disruption, which shut down procurement from our primary manufacturer in India. 75m3/day plant is for one of Bangladesh's largest industrial groups and the 275m3 is for a government project.
Enes Kutluca, the CEO of Biopipe said, "We are extremely pleased to get these shipments out in spite of disruption of our entire supply chain due to Covid-19. We carefully planned for the potential of such disruption by having complete capabilities in India and Turkey and this has paid off. We can serve our clients from two countries."
Max Khan, the President & CEO of Lifequest said, "the last three months have been extraordinarily difficult for our team, customers and shareholders and first and foremost everyone's health is most important to us. During the lockdown, we focussed on strengthening our operational and engineering processes so we can turn around orders faster and make it easier to train our partners. As lockdowns have begun to lift, we are seeing pickup in our sales pipeline activity and expect orders to be greenlighted in the near futures."
About Lifequest & Biopipe
Lifequest offers both effluent treatment (ETP) and sewage treatment (STP) solutions. Biopipe, a wholly owned subsidiary, has developed a patented 100% sludge free, chemical free, odor free, silent, easy to assemble and install, scalable, low cost, ecological and virtually maintenance free onsite sewage wastewater treatment system. The treated water exceeds EU and all local standards for discharge and can be reused for irrigation, flushing and cleaning.
