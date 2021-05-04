ISELIN, N.J., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lightbridge Academy®, the early education and child care franchise with more than 100 centers open or in development across the U.S., knows that teachers are the stars of the education world. To celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week, Lightbridge Academy is offering a week filled with special surprises, and themed classroom activities at its centers, culminating in a grand finale conversation with a real NASA engineer on National Space Day, May 7th at 3 p.m. EST. The live learning session — streaming on Lightbridge Academy's YouTube and Facebook page — will be with former Lightbridge Academy teacher and current NASA Mars Rover and Perseverance engineer Liz Duffy.
During the week of May 3rd through May 7th, Lightbridge Academy centers will also offer several space-themed classroom activities leading up to the grand finale event. These include using recycled cardboard boxes and other materials to create "Out of This World" spaceships. Children will come up with their own imaginative destination and space mission, sharing their spaceships creations on Facebook, where Duffy will be able to comment and encourage the children to reach for the stars.
Other classroom activities include creating glitter sensory bags and bottles, designing a glow in the dark sensory table, as well as counting moon rocks and stars. Centers typically go all out for this week to honor their teachers with breakfast and lunch buffets, prize giveaways and bulletin board contests to celebrate the special week.
"It is so important to honor all of the dedicated early childhood teachers and caregivers that inspire young minds and make an indelible imprint on the hearts of the children in their care. There is greatness in all of us, and this week, our students and teachers are celebrating on National Space Day with a former Lightbridge teacher who continues to serve as an inspiration. Liz Duffy is a NASA engineer and she was recently congratulated by the President," said Gigi Schweikert, President of Lightbridge Academy. "She recognizes the value of inspiring young minds and the important role that teachers play in these formative years of development. Lightbridge Academy is Out of this World and we are excited to celebrate our amazing teachers who are the stars of Teacher Appreciation Week!"
Tune into Lightbridge Academy's Facebook page here or YouTube channel here.
About Lightbridge Academy®:
Established in 1997, Guy and Julia Falzarano founded the company based on core values and a Circle of Care philosophy that places equal importance on the needs of children, their families, teachers, center owners and the community. Lightbridge Academy provides early education and child care to children ages six weeks through kindergarten, as well as special programming for children up to 10 years old for summer camp and a new school age remote learning program. The company franchised in 2011 to expand their distinctive concept throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and South; it currently has over 119 child care centers either open, under construction or in development throughout Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Virginia. In response to COVID-19, Lightbridge Academy rolled out The Lightbridge Promise as the gold standard in child care health protocols prioritizing the safety of everyone in the company's Circle of Care. In 2020, the company was featured on the Inc. 5000 ranking, Franchise Times Top 200+ awards, and Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500. Lightbridge Academy was also recognized on Newsweek's 2021 list of America's Best Customer Service in addition to Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500
Media Contact
Lauren Turner, Mainland, 3125263996, lturner@hellomainland.com
SOURCE Lightbridge Academy