WEST ORANGE, N.J., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training, including automotive technology, the skilled trades, healthcare, IT, culinary, and cosmetology, today announced that it will re-open its campuses in Iselin, Mahwah, Moorestown, Paramus, South Plainfield and Union. On-site instruction will resume on a limited basis effective Wednesday, July 1st.
"On March 17th, in accordance with local and federal guidelines, we transitioned our campus' classroom instruction to remote, distance learning due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," commented Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We have worked closely with our regulators and local authorities to develop a re-opening plan with our primary objective being the health and safety of our students and staff. Initially we will be bringing back students in select programs and those nearing graduation who need the hands-on skills training to complete their education. We will gradually transition to full scale operations as is practical and allowed."
Lincoln currently has 3,195 students enrolled at its six New Jersey campuses. Nearly 99% of those students are training for careers that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) deems essential.
In New Jersey, Lincoln Tech graduates more skilled professionals than any other institution in five critical industries: Licensed Practical Nursing, Automotive, HVAC, Electrical and Electronic Systems, and Computerized Manufacturing*. By 2028, the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics projects more than 72,000 job openings in these fields across the state **.
"We're excited to move into summer ready to welcome our students back," adds Jim Kuntz, President of the South Plainfield campus. "New Jersey will need workers with the skill sets students are developing at Lincoln Tech, and it's inspiring to be a big part of the region's recovery from the COVID-19 crisis."
"Student safety, along with the health and safety of their families, our faculty and staff, is of utmost importance during this time," says Laurie Pringle, President of the Paramus campus. "It is a proud moment for all of us at Lincoln Tech to be able to keep that safety front-of-mind while also beginning training programs that will help bolster our state's workforce in the near future."
In addition to the career fields noted above, Lincoln's New Jersey schools are also bolstering the state's healthcare workforce by providing training for future Medical Assistants, Medical Coding and Billing Associates, Nursing Assistants and Patient Care Technicians.
Programs are also available for careers in the Diesel & Heavy Equipment maintenance fields, Welding, Information Technology, and Massage Therapy. (Programs vary by campus.) Thousands of openings are projected statewide in these areas as well, and many New Jersey graduates may also be recruited by employers in New York – adding tens of thousands of additional job opportunities.
The campuses have played important roles in preparing students for careers across New Jersey for almost 75 years – the original Lincoln Tech campus was established in Newark in 1946 – helping companies expand and generate job growth across the state and the region.
* Based on IPEDS (Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System) data collected for 2017 graduates.
** Career growth projections can be found at careeronestop.org for the years 2018-2028. Data is current as of April 30, 2020.
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.
Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under three brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institute in the states of Connecticut and Maryland.
