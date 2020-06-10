WEST ORANGE, N.J., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training, including automotive technology, the skilled trades, healthcare, IT, culinary, and cosmetology, today announced that it is re-opening its Allentown, PA campus and resuming on-site instruction on a limited basis beginning Thursday, June 11th.
"On March 17th, in accordance with local and federal guidelines, we transitioned our campus' classroom instruction to remote, distance learning due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," commented Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We have worked closely with our regulators and local authorities to develop a re-opening plan with our primary objective being the health and safety of our students and staff. Initially we will be bringing back students in select programs and those nearing graduation who need the hands-on skills training to complete their education. We will gradually transition to full scale operations as is practical and allowed."
Lincoln currently has 304 students enrolled at its Allentown campus, located at 5151 Tilghman Street. Over 84% of those students are training for careers that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) deems essential.
"Our students, faculty, and staff have inspired us in how they handled the transition to remote learning this spring," says Angela Reppert, President of the Allentown campus. "Initially we will be bringing back those students who need the hands-on skills training to complete their education. We look forward to welcoming them back to campus so they can finish building the skills they need to enter the Lehigh Valley workforce."
The campus has been a mainstay in Allentown for more than 70 years. Certificate, diploma, and degree-granting program options are available, and on-campus career fairs attract some of the area's best-known companies to its campus to meet, interview, and recruit Lincoln Tech graduates.
The Allentown campus has an amazing history of graduating successful technicians in programs such as:
- Computer and Network Support Technician – Almost 10,000 entry-level I.T. professionals are projected to be hired across Pennsylvania by 2028*.
- Electronics Engineering Technology – Last year more than 90% of graduates from this Associate Degree program were hired in the field**.
- Medical Assisting – Pennsylvania projects growth of higher than 20% statewide, totaling more than 37,000 positions, by 2028*. A degree-granting program in Medical Assisting Technology is also available.
- Practical Nursing – With 32,000 openings projected statewide by 2028, Pennsylvania is a Top 10 state for opportunities for Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs)*.
* Career growth projections can be found at careeronestop.org for the years 2016-2026. Data is current as of April 30, 2020.
** As reported to the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) in the Allentown campus' G&E Report.
About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.
Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under three brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institute in the states of Connecticut and Maryland.
For more information, go to lincolntech.edu.
