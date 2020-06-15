WEST ORANGE, N.J., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training, including automotive technology, the skilled trades, healthcare, IT, culinary, and cosmetology, today announced that it has re-opened its Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences campus in Las Vegas, NV. On-site instruction has resumed on a limited basis.
"On March 17th, in accordance with local and federal guidelines, we transitioned our campus' classroom instruction to remote, distance learning due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," commented Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We have worked closely with our regulators and local authorities to develop a re-opening plan with our primary objective being the health and safety of our students and staff. Initially we will be bringing back students in select programs and those nearing graduation who need the hands-on skills training to complete their education. We will gradually transition to full scale operations as is practical and allowed."
Euphoria Institute has 429 students currently enrolled at the Las Vegas campus, located at 9340 West Sahara Avenue, Suite 205.
"Student safety, along with the health and safety of our faculty and staff, has been of utmost importance during this time," says Lu Suarez, President of Euphoria Institute. "Particularly in fields as intimate as Cosmetology and nail and skin care, we need to be certain we've taken all of the necessary precautions to minimize risk. We'll continue to whatever is necessary to ensure that safety. This is a proud moment for Euphoria Institute to be able to welcome our students back to campus."
The campus has been a mainstay in Las Vegas since joining the Lincoln Tech family of schools in 2005, and on-campus career fairs attract some of the area's best-known companies to meet, interview, and recruit Euphoria Institute graduates. The campus has an amazing history of graduating successful technicians from its Cosmetology, Aesthetics and Nail Technology programs, and with more than 9,000 openings projected in Nevada by 2028, it's an excellent time to start training for the field*. Most programs can be completed in less than one year, giving graduates the opportunity to quickly enter the workforce in the exciting Cosmetology world of Las Vegas.
* Career growth projections can be found at careeronestop.org for the years 2018-2028. Data is current as of June 15, 2020.
About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.
Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under three brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institute in the states of Connecticut and Maryland.
For more information, go to lincolntech.edu.
