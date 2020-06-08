WEST ORANGE, N.J., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training, including automotive technology, the skilled trades, healthcare, IT, culinary, and cosmetology, today announced that it has re-opened its Melrose Park, IL campus and resumed on-site instruction on a limited basis.
Medical Assistant career training programs will resume on campus beginning Monday, June 8th, while programs for the automotive, collision repair, electrical, and welding fields will open the following Monday, June 15th. The welding certificate program is being offered at the campus for the first time.
"On March 17th, in accordance with local and federal guidelines, we transitioned our campus' classroom instruction to remote, distance learning due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," commented Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We have worked closely with our regulators and local authorities to develop a re-opening plan with our primary objective being the health and safety of our students and staff. Initially we will be bringing back students in select programs and those nearing graduation who need the hands-on skills training to complete their education. We will gradually transition to full scale operations as is practical and allowed."
Lincoln has 557 students currently enrolled at its Melrose Park campus, located just outside of Chicago, at 8317 W. North Avenue. Currently, nearly 89% of those students are training for careers that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) deems essential.
"Student safety, along with the health and safety of their families, our faculty and staff, is of utmost importance during this time," says Karen Clark, President of the Melrose Park campus. "It is a proud moment for all of us at Lincoln Tech to be able to welcome our students back to campus, especially at a time when the nation's healthcare workforce needs reinforcements. We're also glad to be able to begin instruction of the new, long-awaited Welding program later this month."
The campus has been a mainstay in Illinois for almost 120 years, dating back to its founding as Greer College of Automotive Engineering in 1902. Leading employers like Audi, Hussmann and Johnson Controls have chosen the campus to provide partnership training programs that increase career opportunities for graduates. Certificate, diploma, and degree-granting program options are available, and on-campus career fairs attract some of the area's best-known companies to its campus to meet, interview, and recruit Lincoln Tech graduates.
The Melrose Park campus has an amazing history of graduating successful technicians in programs such as:
- Automotive Technology – Illinois is projected to add more than 30,000 positions for auto technicians and mechanics by 2028*.
- Collision Repair and Refinishing Technology – More than 7,200 Collision Repair positions are projected to open around Illinois by 2028*.
- Electrical and Electronic Systems Technology – Illinois is a Top 10 state for projected growth in this field, with more than 15,000 electricians and electronic systems technicians projected to be hired across the state by 2028*.
- Medical Assisting – Illinois is also a Top 10 state for projected growth in the Medical Assisting field: 25,000 Medical Assistants are projected to be hired statewide by 2028*.
- Welding Technology – With more than 15,000 openings projected statewide by 2028, this is one of the state's most in-demand skilled trades*.
* Career growth projections can be found at careeronestop.org for the years 2016-2026. Data is current as of April 30, 2020.
About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.
Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under three brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institute in the states of Connecticut and Maryland.
For more information, go to lincolntech.edu.
Contact Information
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation
Peter Tahinos
(973) 736-9340 x49233
ptahinos@lincolntech.edu