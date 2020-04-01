WEST ORANGE, N.J., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in specialized automotive, skilled trades and allied health career training, announced today that several of its campuses in the Tri-State (NY, NJ & CT) area have donated medical supplies and personal protective equipment (PPEs) to major medical facilities throughout the region.
Campuses in Iselin, Moorestown, and Paramus, NJ; and East Windsor, New Britain, and Shelton, CT have donated gloves, gowns, medical masks and other items to healthcare facilities including local hospitals and health systems, as well as regional agencies such as the Bergen County (NJ) Office of Emergency Management. These campuses were able to donate supplies from their inventory of training equipment for healthcare careers including Medical Assisting, Licensed Practical Nursing, Patient Care Associate/Technician, and others. Other campuses have been able to arrange donations of masks from programs including Automotive Technology and Collision Repair and Refinishing Technology.
"Lincoln Tech graduates are on the front lines as healthcare professionals in the fight against this deadly, aggressive disease," says President and CEO Scott Shaw. "We know our partners in the healthcare industry will need new candidates from our upcoming graduating classes. But at the moment, we're happy to be able to assist in the fight by providing much-needed supplies wherever possible."
For nearly 75 years Lincoln schools have assisted communities across the country in times of crisis by providing skilled labor and donating financial and material resources. Lincoln Tech is proud to support members of our local communities since being founded in 1946 to help military vets returning from World War II.
About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.
Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under three brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institute in the states of Connecticut and Maryland.
For more information, go to lincolntech.edu.
