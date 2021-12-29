HOBOKEN, N.J., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A leading NYC area Microsoft Partner and cloud services provider explains linked data types in Excel in a new article on the eMazzanti Technologies website. The informative article first states that Microsoft has developed hundreds of linked data types in Excel in partnership with Wolfram and other online data sources.
The author then explains how users can incorporate these dynamic data elements, such as demographics or constellation data to quickly generate sophisticated spreadsheets. She also refers to powerful available templates that build on data types. She concludes by sharing an example of how the Investment Tracker Template helps investors analyze stock performance.
"A marketing team adapting an ad campaign for various cities can compare demographic and economic statistics at a glance with linked data types in Excel," stated Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies. "Likewise, a teacher can create an interactive spreadsheet with constellation data that changes based on current time and location."
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Linked Data Types in Excel Access Stock Quotes and Wolfram Data to Generate Advanced Spreadsheets."
Using Linked Data Types in Excel
"Linked data types are dynamic elements inserted into a spreadsheet that link to reliable online sources such as the Wolfram knowledgebase. Instead of searching for the information and then copying and pasting into a spreadsheet, users add a linked data type. They can then auto-populate data fields in adjacent columns."
"In addition to the Wolfram knowledgebase, Excel also links to data types from providers such as Bing, Power BI, Refinitiv and more. Data types include a wide variety of subjects, from stocks and currencies to geography, chemistry, universities, music, space and medical."
Powerful Templates Available
"In addition to a growing list of over 100 data types, Excel also includes several easy-to-use templates that build on data types. For instance, one template helps prospective students compare universities. A relocation helper compares data from cities in the U.S. Other templates provide trackers for nutrition, fitness and even baby names."
Easily Track Stock Quotes
"For example, the investment tracker template uses the stock data type and the STOCKHISTORY function to help investors analyze stock performance. Users enter the stock and EFT names and the number of shares for each. Using data from Refinitiv, Excel gives a regularly updated view of change in value, trends, and other key data points."
Tap Into the Power of Microsoft 365
Most linked data types in Excel require a Microsoft 365 subscription. To migrate to Microsoft 365 and take advantage of linked data types and other powerful Microsoft 365 features, contact the Microsoft experts at eMazzanti Technologies.
