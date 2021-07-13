MAPLEWOOD, N.J., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lite-A-Foto™, the world's first customizable display of illuminated floating frames is launched today on Kickstarter.
The first of its kind illuminated framing system gives everyone a new way to experience their photos. The Lite-A-Foto website allows you to select a configuration, upload and edit your photos, then place your order. Lite-A-Foto will build the configuration, print the photos on exceptional analog, backlit paper, insert them into the frames and ship the finished product to you. Made with the highest-quality LED panels, the result is a spectacular, illuminated, photographic display, built with peerless workmanship.
"We wanted to craft a framing system that renews the art of displaying photographs," said Stacey Ross-Trevor, founder of Lite-A-Foto. "We partnered with a world-class sourcing and engineering firm to create an innovative way for people to connect with their pictures and keep their cherished memories brand new."
The glowing configurations, black powder-coated steel frames and chrome posts create a work of art for your cherished photographs. Lite-A-Foto features plug and play connectivity in the base that attaches all the frames to a single power source, which allows the frames to be razor thin. Giving complete creative control and freedom, Lite-A-Foto makes it easy to swap out photos, making the frames an evolving storyboard.
Lite-A-Foto is available to order starting on Kickstarter July 13, 2021, with unique packages and special pricing for backers.
For more information on Lite-A-Foto, visit our Kickstarter Page: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/lite-a-foto/lite-a-fototm-an-illuminated-customizable-framing-system.
About Lite-A-Foto
Founded in 2017, Lite-A-Foto is reinventing the way people relate to their special photographic moments. With an eye on keeping memories brand new and inventing an advanced way of storytelling, our mission is to allow people to connect with their pictures in a whole new way. Lite-A-Foto is the creator of the first, customizable display of illuminated floating frames, creating a system with more than just the photographs in mind.
Media Contact
Ally Bertik, Lite-A-Foto™, 3109947381, ally@marketingmaven.com
