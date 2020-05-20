HACKENSACK, N.J., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveU is proud to assist NASA TV with transmitting live video of the journey of NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley on the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, lifting off on a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center on May 27th. The historic event marks the first time US Astronauts travel to the International Space Station from US soil in nearly nine years. The NASA TV crew will use a LiveU LU600 4K HEVC field unit to document the astronauts' trip from the holding area to the rocket ship launch pad and subsequent launch. LiveU Matrix, the company's IP content management and distribution solution, will power the worldwide distribution of multiple positioned pool cameras – provided by the Central Florida Media Committee – to cover the milestone launch.
"LiveU has proven to be an invaluable resource to NASA and other government entities, delivering the highest-quality live video for mission-critical live events," said Mike Savello, LiveU VP of Sales, Americas. "We're helping NASA TV give viewers an up close and personal look at the NASA Astronauts as they prepare for the launch. LiveU Matrix is allowing global media broadcasters to supplement their use of NASA's TV feed with additional isolated live camera feeds in the days leading up to the launch to meet the needs of the viewers they serve."
LiveU Matrix Relieves Stress of Social Distancing Requirements
State and federal requirements for social distancing reduced the number of journalists allowed to cover the launch in person at Kennedy Space Center.
The request for LiveU Matrix came from the Central Florida Media Committee, a consortium of media outlets created 10 years ago to produce pool coverage of major events. The organization required a solution to provide dynamic launch coverage while adhering to the social distance guidelines at the NASA press site. LiveU Matrix will allow any global broadcaster to pick up the multi-camera live transmissions and customize for their broadcast.
"Recently, the COVID-19 pandemic has required many press pools to be significantly reduced. By joining forces with LiveU, all local stations are able to share one feed and our respective news editing teams are able to easily see the event and push critical information and content to all platforms quickly and seamlessly," said Allison McGinley, News Director WKMG and RTDNA Region 13 Director. "LiveU Matrix allows each station to work together safely and efficiently to get results for its local audience, while respecting the events constraints and our competitive positions."
The SpaceX launch is scheduled for Wednesday, May 27th at 4:32 p.m. ET.
Audiences can watch it on the NASA Live [nasa.gov]. Global news organizations will begin leveraging the Central Florida Media Committee consortium pool feeds beginning this week.
To receive the Live Feeds via LiveU Matrix
Contact LiveU support at 1-877-885-4838 or email matrix@liveu.tv to set up your feed.
About LiveU Matrix
Major news broadcasters including CBS, CNN, Cox Media Group, Fox Sports, Meredith Corporation, Quincy Media, and Sinclair Broadcast Group are curating their content with LiveU Matrix. The dynamic cloud platform makes it simple and cost-effective to curate content through one interface. Users can easily search, filter, preview, and distribute live feeds to one station, multiple stations, or thousands of end points within their entire network. The flexible interface can also be customized based on the user's role. LiveU Matrix gives full visibility into all feeds available and puts the broadcaster/production crew in the driver's seat to manage and send content anywhere.
About LiveU
LiveU is driving the live video revolution, providing live video streaming for TV, mobile, online and social media. Let your audience become part of your story with high-quality and flawless live video, transmitted from anywhere in the world, through the use of our patented bonding and video transport technology. LiveU creates a consistent bandwidth and a reliable connection so you can acquire, manage and distribute high quality remote live broadcasts over IP. Our broad portfolio of products sets the industry standard for live video production. From backpacks to smartphones, and satellite/cellular hybrid to external antenna solutions, LiveU offers a complete range of devices for live video coverage anytime, anywhere. In addition, LiveU offers extensive cloud-based management and video distribution solutions. With over 3,000 customers in 130+ countries, LiveU's technology is the solution of choice for global broadcasters, online media, news agencies and social media. For more information, visit www.liveu.tv, or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, or Instagram.
Contact:
Joyce Essig (US)
201-742-5229
Joyce@liveu.tv
Joss Armitage (Int'l)
+44-7979-908-547
joss@jumppr.tv