HAMILTON, N.J., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Imani Rosario was among 2,350 Initiates from around the world who became Fellows of the American College of Surgeons (FACS) during the Convocation ceremony at the College's virtual Clinical Congress 2021, October 23-27. This year's class of Initiates was among one of the largest ever admitted into the College.
Dr. Rosario received her medical doctorate in 2004 from Georgetown University and is currently practicing at University Urology Associates of New Jersey, with offices located in Mercer, Monmouth, and Ocean counties. With her initiation, she joins three fellow physicians at the practice who are Fellows of the College: Dr. Mukaram Gazi, Dr. Parvez Mahmood, and Dr. Nabet Kasabian.
"Dr. Rosario is a dedicated surgeon and has reached a major milestone in a surgeon's career with her initiation into the American College of Surgeons," said Dr. Gazi.
In 2013, Dr. Rosario attained board certification from the American Board of Urology, having successfully passed all examinations and assessments.
Dr. Imani Rosario has a strong professional interest in Urology and holds membership in other professional societies, including the American Urological Association, and the International Society for the Study of Women's Sexual Health.
By meeting the College's stringent membership requirements, Fellows of the College have earned the distinguished right to use the designation of "FACS" (Fellow, American College of Surgeons) after their names. An applicant for Fellowship must be a graduate of an approved medical school; must have completed advanced training in one of the 14 surgical specialties recognized by the College; must possess certification by an American surgical specialty board or appropriate certification by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada; and must have been in practice for at least one year at the time of his or her application. Before admission into Fellowship, the surgeon must further demonstrate ethical fitness and professional proficiency, and his or her acceptance as a Fellow of the College must be approved by three-fourths of its Board of Regents.
The Convocation ceremony was a highlight of the five-day virtual meeting, which also featured reports on research-in-progress, panel discussions, E-poster presentations, and technical exhibits. Over 6,000 registrants from 85 countries were represented at this year's virtual Congress.
The American College of Surgeons is a scientific and educational organization of surgeons that was founded in 1913 to raise the standards of surgical practice and to improve the quality of care for the surgical patient. The College is dedicated to the ethical and competent practice of surgery. Its achievements have established it as an important advocate for all surgical patients. The College has more than 84,000 members and is the largest organization of surgeons in the world. For more information, visit: http://www.facs.org
Media Contact
Mukaram Gazi MD, University Urology Associates of New Jersey, (609) 581-5900, aschetter@webimax.com
SOURCE American College of Surgeons