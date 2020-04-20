MARLBORO, N.J., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 15, 2020, Loeb Leadership, an industry leader in executive leadership development and management training, announced its findings for their "Law Firm's Adaptation to Remote Working" in response to the current COVID-19 pandemic. This report was first disclosed and debriefed to the New York City Chapter of the Association of Legal Administrators (ALA) on April 14. The report was generated based upon the results of a digital survey with 136 respondents from many firms including those listed on the Am Law 100 and Am Law 200 lists. Some highlights of Loeb Leadership's finding include 77 percent of participants responded that their firm was highly successful in switching to remote working, and 28 percent of those who responded replied the single biggest challenge they are currently facing is general anxiety, a difference of eight percent from the next closest response of "social isolation."
David Sarnoff, Loeb Leadership's director of strategic partnerships and an executive coach, said, "The survey was inspired by conversations I had with attorneys and firm administrators and staff and how each faced unique challenges and obstacles in performing their day-to-day responsibilities."
David Robert, Loeb's chief strategy officer, analyzed the data and said, "As I broke the data down by gender and by generations it was apparent that the priorities and challenges varied widely among these categories."
Loeb Leadership's Founder and CEO, Natalie Loeb, stated that, "The New York City Chapter of ALA found the results informative and they validated many of the experiences that members of the audience had encountered throughout the first few weeks of remote working."
ABOUT LOEB LEADERSHIP
Since 1997, Loeb Leadership has been in the business of developing extraordinary leaders. Through its coaching, training and consulting services, Loeb Leadership helps firms and organizations increase leadership competence and self-awareness. Loeb Leadership's clients include, global law firms, pharmaceutical, engineering, technology and other large and mid-sized organizations that place a priority on world-class leadership, respectful and skillful communication, diverse and innovative work cultures, and collaboration. Learn more by visiting www.loebleadership.com.
