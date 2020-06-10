MARLBORO, N.J., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 9, 2020, Loeb Leadership, an industry leader in executive leadership development and management training, announced its findings for their "The Legal Industry's Handling of the Disruption Caused by COVID-19" in response to the current COVID-19 pandemic. The report was generated based upon the results of a digital survey of respondents from 25 law firms including those listed on the Am Law 100 and Am Law 200 lists. Some highlights of Loeb Leadership's report include that 67% of respondents report they would like their job to stay remote once it's safe to return to the office, even if it's only a few days a week, 33% of respondents continue to hold onto the fear of losing their job and only 36% of partners/managing partners say they have a clear understanding of a plan for a return to the office.
David Robert, Loeb's chief strategy officer, analyzed the data and said, "what struck me was the low percentage of firm leaders who have a clear understanding of what a return to the office will look like. It's a real opportunity."
David Sarnoff, Director of Strategic Partnerships for Loeb Leadership said that in his opinion, "given that the data indicates many employees want to continue working from home, at least part time, there will be ongoing challenges to cultivating high trust relationships that are vital to building effective teams." He added, "typically, these relationships have been cultivated by mostly "in person" communication, but with the right facilitation, can be improved on a virtual platform."
Loeb Leadership's Founder and CEO, Natalie Loeb, stated that, "People need to feel both physically and psychologically safe in order to show up and perform at a high level. Because of the anxiety and uncertainty raised by the pandemic, leaders will need to plan for the return to the office sooner rather than later so that necessary precautions and practices are put into place to demonstrate that they care about their people's financial, mental and physical healthy."
The report in its entirety is available online by clicking here. Survey Report.
