NEW YORK, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed against of LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. ("LogicBio" or the Company") (NASDAQ: LOGC) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired LogicBio securities between December 3, 2018 and February 10, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").
The filed Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements that:
- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc.'s behind-schedule and rushed Investigational New Drug ("IND") submission of LB-001 did not answer certain pertinent clinical and nonclinical questions;
- as a result, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was likely to hold or deny the IND submission of LB-001 for treatment of methylmalonic academia (MMA); and
- as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
