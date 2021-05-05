MOONACHIE, N.J., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In line with the recent increase in travel requests and new bookings, Aventura World – a company of the Central Holidays family of travel brands – recently realized its first post-quarantine Egypt travel group in March of 2021. The leading international travel brand is pleased to share that this successful trip has made demand for travel to Egypt surge at an even greater rate. To meet this skyrocketing demand, Aventura World has introduced two novel group travel programs available for booking for travel throughout 2021 and 2022.
As true experts in travel to Egypt and backed by the strong, global buying power of Sakarra Group International (SGI), owners and operators of an award-winning worldwide portfolio of successful hotels, cruise providers and tour companies more than 45 years strong – Aventura World is proud to be among the first to take group travelers back to Egypt this year. The group was hosted by the Aventura World team in Egypt this March. With all social distancing and advanced cleaning procedures in place, the group raved about their time in this captivating country, where they toured the famed pyramids of Egypt; explored Luxor, Aswan, the Valley of the Kings, and Cairo; and then embarked on a 5-day Nile Cruise.
"What a wonderful experience! Everything was so organized and went extremely smoothly. The Egyptian tourism industry is doing a great job taking COVID-19 precautions. I am so happy I was able to go when I did. The group was a delight to travel with…I am sure to recommend Egypt as a travel destination to my friends, co-workers, and neighbors. Thank you so much for the opportunity to visit this fascinating country," said group traveler Cindy Idema.
"We are thrilled with the excellent reviews we continue receiving from our recent group travelers to Egypt – from praise over the well-planned itinerary, to the unique experiential elements throughout the trip that Aventura World is acclaimed for offering, and on to safety protocols and signature Ultimate Clean Standards, and further to the hospitality of the locals who enthusiastically welcomed travelers at every turn," said Ian Scott, President of Aventura World.
To meet the increase in demand for travel to Egypt, Aventura World has introduced two exciting programs that can be booked by groups of 10 or more.
Here's a glance at the novel itineraries:
On Aventura World's 8-day Classic Egypt or 10-Day Egypt Land of Pharaohs itineraries, guests journey to enchanting Egypt – a nation of biblical proportions and epic history. On each of these meticulously planned programs, travelers will experience the fascinating stories of the ancient world as they tour Cairo's medieval mosques, the gargantuan pyramids of Giza, grandiose Karnak and Luxor temples, the treasures of Tutankhamen's tomb, and the Valley of the Kings. In the company of an expert Egyptologist guide, each group will cruise the mighty Nile River aboard a first-class vessel and enjoy either a three or four-night stay at a first-class hotel in the cosmopolitan city of Cairo.
"Over the past year, many travelers have added to their intrigue about the mysteries of Egypt while feeding their wanderlust for travel in quarantine via virtual tours, tuning-in to fascinating documentaries, and as seen on recent world news where archaeologists in Egypt shared that they have unearthed more than 100 sarcophagi and 40 gilded statues believed to have been buried for around 2,500 years," said Scott.
"Travelers are ready to get back to fulfilling their "life's list" of places to see and things to do, which is fueling the demand for travel to Egypt," continued Scott. "Additionally, Egyptology aficionados are looking forward to grand opening of the long-awaited Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo. Lucky travelers can now be among the first travelers to visit the 5.2-million-square-foot museum that will display the greatest collection of King Tutankhamen's treasures in one place for the first time since the tomb was discovered in 1922. Plus, with amazingly low group deals to Egypt currently available with programs starting as low as $2599 per person -- including air -- it truly is the best time to visit Egypt now!"
About Aventura World
A valued leader in the US group travel marketplace since 1972, Aventura World is a distinctive travel company focused on elevating group travel beyond traditional sightseeing to delivering culturally rich, interactive, and in-depth destination experiences each and every time. The company is known for providing excellent client service, destination expertise, and meticulously planned tour and travel packages. As part of Aventura World's international awareness program, the group travel brand presents travelers with a unique "insiders" perspective and provides enriching moments that bring each destination to life. Backed by the strength of Sakkara Group International, Aventura World offers the reliability and security that its clients are booking and traveling with a strong, long-established, robust group tour operator with a time-honored history as well as an ongoing commitment to providing the best in travel. For additional details, visit AventuraWorld.com.
